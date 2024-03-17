Tesla China offers limited-time free paint upgrades for Model S and X

By

Tesla China has joined other markets in offering limited-time incentives on its vehicles, including discounts on paint and more.

In multiple posts on Weibo in the last few weeks, Tesla has noted that it’s offering special, limited-time deals on paint colors and insurance subsidies for its Model S, 3, X and Y units, lasting until March 31.

In addition to the Model 3 and Model Y deals announced late last month, the automaker on Friday said it would offer an additional option for the Model S and Model X, marking an even better deal on paint options than was previously announced for the Model 3 and Model Y.

For the Model S and X, Tesla is offering free upgrade paint options and a low annual interest rate starting at 2.5 percent, with both of these options being available on vehicles delivered by March 31.

You can see the photo detailing the deal below, as posted on Weibo.

“Starting from March 16, from the official web page, purchase a Model S or Model X, and enjoy free car paint below,” wrote Tesla in the post. “This event is available until the current car is sold out or until further announcement.”

Tesla’s upgrade paint options for the Model S and Model X normally range from ¥13,000 (~$1,831) to ¥25,000 (~3,521), so the deal represents quite a significant savings. Currently, the Model S purchase price starts at ¥698,900 (~$98,430), while the Model X starts at ¥738,900 (~$104,063).

As announced a few weeks ago, Tesla is also offering a limited-time insurance subsidy of ¥8,000 (~$1,127) on the Model 3 and Model Y RWD configurations when taking delivery by March 31. The automaker is also offering paint color options for just ¥2,000 (~$282), and it’s offering special annual interest rates as low as 1.99 percent.

The incentives come alongside similar programs offered in the European and North American markets, including a U.S. special in which buyers and those who make a trade-in will receive 5,000 free Supercharging miles, so long as they take delivery by March 31. The automaker also announced plans to increase the price of the Model Y in Europe later this week, and in the U.S. after this month.

