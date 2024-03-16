Tesla to increase Model Y price in the U.S. next month

By

Tesla has announced plans to increase the price of its Model Y in multiple regions in the coming weeks, including in the U.S. market starting next month.

According to a note on Tesla’s website, the price of all three Model Y configurations will increase by $1,000 in the U.S. on April 1. The news comes as the latest price increase from the automaker, which also announced plans to increase prices on the SUV in Europe as soon as next week.

As of writing, Tesla’s Model Y prices are as follows:

Model Y RWD: $43,990 (before $7,500 federal tax credit, or local credits)

$43,990 (before $7,500 federal tax credit, or local credits) Model Y AWD Long Range: $48,990 (before $7,500 federal tax credit, or local credits)

$48,990 (before $7,500 federal tax credit, or local credits) Model Y AWD Performance: $52,490 (before $7,500 federal tax credit, or local credits)

After the federal tax incentive, Tesla’s base RWD Model Y starts at just $36,490, and many states and counties across the U.S. also offer additional local tax credits on electric vehicles (EVs). The news also comes as the first quarter of the year comes to a close, and it’s not unlike Tesla to offer special incentives or announce plans for price cuts during these times.

Along with the announcement of the price increase and additional tax credits, the automaker began noting on its website earlier this month that Model S, X and Y buyers will get 5,000 free Supercharging miles on cash or finance purchases when taking delivery by March 31. In addition, Tesla is offering 5,000 miles of free Supercharging on all trade-ins, excluding the Cybertruck, used, or commercial vehicles.

Tesla also announced a temporary Model Y discount on the SUV that ended last month. On the first day of March, the automaker increased the Model Y price by $1,000, effectively bringing the EV to its current pre-tax-credit price of $43,990.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla to increase Model Y price in the U.S. next month