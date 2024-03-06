Tesla offers up to 10,000 free Supercharging miles for Q1 2024 customers

By

Tesla has rolled out a limited-time promotion offering free Supercharging miles to customers who take delivery of a new Model S, Model X, and Model Y before the end of Q1 2024. The promotion, at least in its current state, does not include the upgraded Tesla Model 3 and the Cybertruck.

As per the program, whose details are explained on Tesla’s official website, customers taking delivery of a new Model S, Model X, or Model Y by March 31, 2024, will receive 5,000 complimentary Supercharger miles on their new vehicle. Tesla notes that this incentive is only available for cash or finance purchases.

Tesla offers an even better deal for customers who wish to trade in their existing vehicles. Customers who trade in a car by the end of March 2024 will receive 5,000 free Supercharging miles when leasing a Tesla Model S, Model X, or Model Y. Trade-in customers who opt for a cash or finance purchase will be given a total of 10,000 free Supercharger miles.

Credit: Tesla

Tesla notes that the free Supercharging miles for Model S, Model X, and Model Y customers could be used for two years after their vehicle’s delivery date. After this period, the free Supercharging miles would be expired. Tesla also notes that the free Supercharger miles will be tied to the buyer’s Tesla Account, and thus, they are not transferrable.

Free Supercharging could very well be an increasingly important perk for Tesla owners in the coming months. With the Supercharger Network being opened to non-Tesla EVs, the electric vehicle maker would likely need to roll out more incentives for buyers to purchase its cars. Offering free Supercharging — which is, in a way, the equivalent to free fuel for conventional car buyers — may help Tesla attract more customers.

The Tesla Supercharger Network is one of the United States’ most expansive and reliable rapid charger systems. It is also carrying the US’ EV fast charger ramp. This was highlighted by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, which found that without the Tesla Supercharger Network, the US has only achieved 3.1% of its 2030 goal for DC fast chargers. Including the Tesla Supercharger Network, the number is 9.1%.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla offers up to 10,000 free Supercharging miles for Q1 2024 customers