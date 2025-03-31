Tesla China launches new low-interest promos on Model Y, Model 3

Tesla has officially started deploying its first software update for the recently refreshed Model Y, and it appears to add additional parts of a beta version of the Auto Shift feature, as highlighted by one owner this week.

After Tesla began deploying its software update 2025.8.6 over the past few days, photos from a couple of owners show that the refreshed Model Y has also started receiving the update. One Model Y owner, X user LRESP, posted on Sunday that the update also enables the latest version of Tesla’s beta Auto-Shift feature, as was echoed by another user in the thread.

Although some have pointed out that the new Model Y already had Auto-Shift enabled, the user points out that this update includes the version of the feature that allows three-point turns, though previous versions only allowed it to get out of park.

You can see the message displayed on the Model Y owner’s vehicle below, along with a few other notes about the recent software update.

Tesla’s Auto Shift (Beta) on Model Y

Auto Shift is currently in Beta.

For parking and multipoint turns, Auto Shift (Beta) can assist with shifting out of Park (P) or between Drive (D) and Reverse (R) drive modes based on your surroundings without you using the touchscreen.

Before you press the accelerator pedal, always check that the proposed drive mode matches your expectations and that it is safe to move in that direction.

Auto Shift (Beta) will only shift between Drive (D) or Reverse (R) drive modes in certain circumstances, and when transitioning out of Park (P) – not any other drive mode or situation. You must manually shift using the drive mode strip if the vehicle doesn’t do so.

Before you enable this feature, be sure that you understand how to operate the drive mode strip.

Do you want to enable Auto Shift while it is in Beta?

[No][Yes]

Auto Shift between D & R is arguably one of the most underrated features of Tesla’s vehicles. It’s something that has to be experienced to be fully appreciated. But once experienced, it’s pretty difficult to go back.pic.twitter.com/m60nDslbhy — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 13, 2025

Tesla’s software update 2025.8.6

Along with Auto-Shift, Tesla has also added a number of other features with software update 2025.8.6, as shared a few days ago by Not a Tesla App. The update is also going out to legacy vehicles and Cybertrucks, and while the Auto-Shift beta addition is the only feature exclusively going out to the new Model Y, a handful of minor improvements are going out to most or all of Tesla’s lineup.

These include the ability to view the last 10, 100, or 200 miles of energy usage in the Consumption page, and the ability to clear your energy history. Tesla also notes that the battery’s energy estimates now account for all vehicle usage characteristics, along with being adjusted over time based on your driving history.

The update also lets owners run a Battery Health Test, which measures battery energy retention since the vehicle was new. This option can be found in the Controls, Service, and Battery Health menus.

Select Model Y units with model years between 2022 and 2024 have now been updated to use the cabin radar, a feature which is now being deployed standard with the refreshed version of the SUV.

The update also includes security fixes and other improvements that aren’t specifically documented, which went out to the company’s entire lineup.

These include some improvements to voice guidance and spoken directions, including that they automatically and immediately stop when ending a trip, rather than finishing phrases that have already started being spoken.

Additionally, Tesla improved the rainbow road feature in the update, no longer overlaying the visual overtop of the blue Autopilot visualization as it did in past updates. It also still incorporates certain Autopilot features, such as the display of arrows when the vehicle suddenly slows down.

For the Cybertruck, the update adds steer-by-wire improvements and the ability to adjust air suspension ride height using the Tesla mobile app. Meanwhile, the update also makes it so that Model 3 vehicles automatically transition to Standard Ride & Handling when Autopilot is engaged, though it can be disabled by navigating to Controls, Dynamics, and Use Standard Ride & Handling in Autopilot within the menus.