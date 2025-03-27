Tesla updates its “FSD” branding in China

Tesla has tweaked the naming of its smart driving system offerings in China, with the company dropping “FSD” terminology from its vehicle order pages. The update was observed by industry watchers earlier this week.

Names Adjusted, Features Intact

Tesla China’s RMB 64,000 ($8,820) package—once listed as “FSD Intelligent Assisted Driving”—has been updated to “Intelligent Assisted Driving.” Its RMB 32,000 mid-tier system, previously dubbed “Enhanced Version Automated Assisted Driving”, has also been updated to “Enhanced Assisted Driving.”

Tesla’s basic Autopilot system, which was previously dubbed “Basic Version Assisted Driving,” has been changed to “Basic Assisted Driving” as well. Even the system’s umbrella term has been updated from “Autopilot Automated Assisted Driving” to simply “Assisted Driving Package.”

It should be noted that the functions of the systems, despite their updated names, remain unchanged, as noted in a CNEV Post report.

FSD’s China Evolution

Tesla China rolled out its first set of FSD features in late February, though the company made it a point to not brand the update as a release of “Full Self-Driving” features. Tesla China implemented a naming change to FSD at the time, updating its top-tier RMB 64,000 package’s name from “Full Self-driving Capability” to “FSD Intelligent Assisted Driving.” Tesla also launched an offer that allowed customers in China to experience the newly-released FSD features for free until April 16, though reports later suggested that the program was paused.

Cautious Steps Forward

Tesla has not explained the reasons behind FSD’s name change in China, though it seems to suggest that the company may be taking a rather cautious approach towards the eventual, planned release of an autonomous driving system in the country. As it is today, FSD is very capable and its real-world tests in China are very impressive. However, it is still not an unsupervised self-driving system. It would then not be surprising if “Full Self-Driving” terminology in China is reintroduced once unsupervised FSD is released.