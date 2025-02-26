News

New Tesla Model Y deliveries officially start in China

Credit: Tesla China/Weibo
Posted on

Tesla China has formally started local deliveries of the new Model Y. The milestone was confirmed by the electric vehicle maker in a post on its official Weibo account.

The announcement:

  • In its post, Tesla confirmed that domestic deliveries of the revamped all-electric crossover have begun in China.
  • Tesla China also hinted at its confidence in the new Model Y, as the company urged customers to compare the revamped all-electric crossover with its rivals in the market.
  • “Thank you for your attention and love. Today, we have started delivering the first batch of the new Model Y. Congratulations to the car owners! As we said before: Just compare, you will know after trying it. Welcome everyone to experience it in our store,” Tesla China wrote in its post on Weibo.

First delivery videos emerge:

  • Videos and images of Tesla China’s first deliveries of the new Model Y have emerged online. 
  • Photos shared by Tesla China on its Weibo page suggested that the first Model Y deliveries were celebrated by the company and its customers.

The new Model Y’s potential:

  • The Model Y classic was Tesla’s best-selling vehicle, and in 2023 and 2024, it also became the world’s best-selling car by volume.
  • The Model Y classic was able to accomplish these feats despite carrying a design language that is a generation behind that of its sedan sibling, the Model 3.
  • Considering its revamped exterior and interior, the new Model Y could very well sell just as well as its predecessor.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

New Tesla Model Y deliveries officially start in China
To Top