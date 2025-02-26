New Tesla Model Y deliveries officially start in China

Tesla China has formally started local deliveries of the new Model Y. The milestone was confirmed by the electric vehicle maker in a post on its official Weibo account.
The announcement:
- In its post, Tesla confirmed that domestic deliveries of the revamped all-electric crossover have begun in China.
- Tesla China also hinted at its confidence in the new Model Y, as the company urged customers to compare the revamped all-electric crossover with its rivals in the market.
- “Thank you for your attention and love. Today, we have started delivering the first batch of the new Model Y. Congratulations to the car owners! As we said before: Just compare, you will know after trying it. Welcome everyone to experience it in our store,” Tesla China wrote in its post on Weibo.
First delivery videos emerge:
- Videos and images of Tesla China’s first deliveries of the new Model Y have emerged online.
- Photos shared by Tesla China on its Weibo page suggested that the first Model Y deliveries were celebrated by the company and its customers.
Deliveries of our new Model Y kick off in China today.— Tesla Asia (@Tesla_Asia) February 26, 2025
Heart racing for more to come!🎉 pic.twitter.com/m2RFd6Tt6r
The first New Model Y owner in Anhui Province, China $TSLA pic.twitter.com/1JPd7gvKEv— Aaron Li (@boolusilan) February 26, 2025
Congratulations to the owners of the new model Y! pic.twitter.com/xX43jMwUr6— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) February 26, 2025
The new Model Y’s potential:
- The Model Y classic was Tesla’s best-selling vehicle, and in 2023 and 2024, it also became the world’s best-selling car by volume.
- The Model Y classic was able to accomplish these feats despite carrying a design language that is a generation behind that of its sedan sibling, the Model 3.
- Considering its revamped exterior and interior, the new Model Y could very well sell just as well as its predecessor.
