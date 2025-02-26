New Tesla Model Y deliveries officially start in China

By

Tesla China has formally started local deliveries of the new Model Y. The milestone was confirmed by the electric vehicle maker in a post on its official Weibo account.

The announcement:

In its post, Tesla confirmed that domestic deliveries of the revamped all-electric crossover have begun in China.

Tesla China also hinted at its confidence in the new Model Y, as the company urged customers to compare the revamped all-electric crossover with its rivals in the market.

“Thank you for your attention and love. Today, we have started delivering the first batch of the new Model Y. Congratulations to the car owners! As we said before: Just compare, you will know after trying it. Welcome everyone to experience it in our store,” Tesla China wrote in its post on Weibo.

First delivery videos emerge:

Videos and images of Tesla China’s first deliveries of the new Model Y have emerged online.

Photos shared by Tesla China on its Weibo page suggested that the first Model Y deliveries were celebrated by the company and its customers.

Deliveries of our new Model Y kick off in China today.

Heart racing for more to come!🎉 pic.twitter.com/m2RFd6Tt6r — Tesla Asia (@Tesla_Asia) February 26, 2025

The first New Model Y owner in Anhui Province, China $TSLA pic.twitter.com/1JPd7gvKEv — Aaron Li (@boolusilan) February 26, 2025

Congratulations to the owners of the new model Y! pic.twitter.com/xX43jMwUr6 — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) February 26, 2025

The new Model Y’s potential:

The Model Y classic was Tesla’s best-selling vehicle, and in 2023 and 2024, it also became the world’s best-selling car by volume.

The Model Y classic was able to accomplish these feats despite carrying a design language that is a generation behind that of its sedan sibling, the Model 3.

Considering its revamped exterior and interior, the new Model Y could very well sell just as well as its predecessor.

