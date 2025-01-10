Tesla launches new Model Y in China: Here’s what’s new

By

Tesla has officially launched a new, refreshed design of the Model Y with new features, a better interior, and even a new color in China.

After months of anticipation and plenty of speculation over the past eight months, Tesla has officially launched a new Model Y crossover that packs two configurations with a Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range All-Wheel-Drive being offered currently. The Rear-Wheel Drive build starts at just under $36,000, bringing affordability to the world’s best-selling vehicle.

🚨 BREAKING: Tesla has launched the new Model Y in China! First deliveries scheduled for March, pending regulatory approval. Available in two trims: RWD and LR AWD Starting at $35,937! pic.twitter.com/k681xR7zVZ — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) January 10, 2025

After the first images of the Model Y “Juniper” were leaked this morning, Tesla revealed the new design of the all-electric crossover late Thursday in the United States. Early Friday in China saw the release of the new Model Y.

The vehicle features a completely redesigned front end that features more corners and a more modern look that is similar to that of the Cybercab, Tesla’s autonomous vehicle design.

Tesla has released several photos of the new Model Y: pic.twitter.com/LeTqLZNhXf — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) January 10, 2025

The car is also equipped with several new features like a front end camera for the first time ever, new wheels, and a refined suspension.

Tesla said on its website the new Model Y “has been redesigned to maximize efficiency, using every kilowatt-hour more effectively, and updated suspension, wheels and tires make for a smoother, quieter ride.”

Perhaps one of the most interesting additions is that of a front-facing bumper camera:

Tesla says this will “provide a wider field of view for automatic assisted driving and advanced smart summon.”

The automaker also flexed an “updated wheel and tire package,” stating that it provides better handling and grip.

There is also a new “Launch Edition,” that comes with limited edition badging and interior materials for a unique look:

NEW Tesla Model Y “Juniper” Launch Edition will include unique badging and dark Alcantara style dash pic.twitter.com/3aw7jXkGgf — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) January 10, 2025

Tesla says the new Model Y deliveries will begin in March.

