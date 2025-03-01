Tesla opens non-launch Model Y sales in China, following initial deliveries

By

Tesla has started selling the regular versions of its newly refreshed Model Y in China, and some wait times are upwards of a couple of months.

After Tesla China officially began deliveries of the new Model Y “Launch Edition” earlier this week, the company has now transitioned to selling the regular version of the refreshed vehicle on its order configurator as of Saturday morning. The Launch Series Model Y came with two extra years or 40,000 extra kilometers of warranty time, and the non-launch versions are being sold at the exact same prices as the initial offerings.

Currently, buyers in China can get the regular Model Y in two configurations: the entry-level rear-wheel drive (RWD) trim starting at RMB 263,500 (~$36,176), or the Long Range, all-wheel-drive trim, which starts at RMB 303,500 (~$41,668). At the time of writing, estimated delivery time on the RWD ranges from two to four weeks, while those who order the AWD stand to wait between six and ten weeks from ordering.

Videos from China of the new Tesla Model Y’s updated suspension system.🇨🇳 Looks pretty smooth. pic.twitter.com/QYAv6Gjhq7 — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) February 28, 2025

The sale of Tesla’s Launch Edition Model Y was live up until Friday, after it was initially launched weeks ago, before deliveries started this week. The bonus warranty is no longer available for the non-launch version of the vehicle, though everything else about the regular Model Y appears to be the same.

“Thank you for your attention and love,” Tesla China wrote in a post on Weibo after Launch Edition deliveries began on Wednesday. “Today, we have started delivering the first batch of the new Model Y. Congratulations to the car owners! As we said before: Just compare, you will know after trying it. Welcome everyone to experience it in our store.”

Tesla initially launched the upgraded Model Y in China on January 9, after it was widely expected with several sightings making waves online in the preceding weeks. The company has also started rolling out owner’s manuals for the refreshed Model Y design, detailing some of the design changes like its reflective rear lightbar and front lightbar, a physical indicator stalk, and other updated components like acoustic glass and so-called invisible speakers, among others still.

The company also recently confirmed that it plans to launch a seven-seat configuration of the Model Y, along with a Performance variant of the electric vehicle (EV), both slated for later this year.

