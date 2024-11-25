By

Tesla China has launched a rather rare discount for select Model Y variants. The discount was announced by Tesla China in a post on its official social media account on Weibo.

As could be seen in Tesla China’s post on Weibo, domestic customers who order the Model Y Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) and Long Range All Wheel Drive (AWD), and take delivery of their vehicles between November 25 and December 31 can take advantage of a RMB 10,000 ($1,379) discount on their purchase. The RMB 10,000 discount is not applicable for the Tesla Model Y Performance.

For context, the Model Y RWD starts at RMB 249,900, the Model Y Long Range AWD starts at RMB 290,900, and the Model Y Performance starts at RMB 354,900, as per the vehicle’s order page. With the discount in place, customers can acquire the Model Y RWD for RMB 239,900 and the Model Y Long Range AWD for RMB 280,900 before options. Estimated delivery dates for the Model Y RWD and AWD are still listed at 1-3 weeks.

As noted in a report from CNEV Post, the RMB 10,000 discount applies to new Model Y orders, inventory units, and show cars. Model Y units that were used by Tesla China for test drives and official used vehicles, however, are not eligible for the RMB 10,000 discount. The Tesla Model 3, the Model Y’s sedan sibling, is also not eligible for the RMB 10,000 discount.

While Tesla is known for being quite volatile with its vehicle pricing, the company actually rarely implements a discount for its offerings. This makes the Model Y’s RMB 10,000 discount offer quite unique. It is then unsurprising that the promotion has triggered speculations that the electric vehicle maker is implementing the discount as a way to sell as many current-generation Model Y units as possible before it rolls out the highly-anticipated “Juniper” update, which is expected to be rolled out sometime next year.

Tesla China rolls out RMB 10,000 discount for Model Y