Tesla China extends five-year zero interest loan offer to end of 2024

Tesla has extended its “limited time” five-year, 0% interest financing offer for the Model 3 and Model Y in China. The offer applies to all variants of the Model Y crossover and Model 3 sedan.

As could be seen in Tesla China’s order page for the Gigafactory Shanghai-made Model 3 and Model Y, the five-year, 0% interest financing program has been extended until the end of December 2024. It should also be noted that the 0% interest offer can be stacked on top of Tesla China’s recently announced RMB 10,000 discount for the Model Y RWD and Model Y AWD.

The program was initially launched in April as a limited-time offer, though Tesla China continued to extend it until this recent update. Prior to this recent extension, Tesla China extended its five-year, 0% interest financing program on October 27. At the time, Tesla China noted that it would be extending the incentive to November 30, 2024.

Tesla China’s recent incentives for the all-electric crossover have brought speculations that the electric vehicle maker is looking to sell as many of its current-generation Model Y to domestic customers before it rolls out the vehicle’s highly anticipated “Juniper” update. This was despite Tesla CEO Eon Musk noting earlier this year that no “refresh” Model Y was coming out this 2024.

Local media outlets such as LatePost have previously claimed that Tesla China is planning on delivering two updated versions of the Model Y in 2025. These reportedly include a five-seat variant that has been codenamed “Juniper,” which should see deliveries in the first quarter of 2025, and a seven-seat variant that may see a release in Q4 2025. Interestingly enough, Reuters, citing people reportedly familiar with the matter, also claimed back in September that Tesla China would be building a six-seat variant of the Model Y in late 2025.

