Tesla China sees 21,900 new vehicle registrations in Q4’s 10th week

Tesla China is starting off December 2024 on a high note, with new vehicle registrations hitting an impressive 21,900 in the week of December 2 to 8, 2024. This marks the second-highest weekly registrations for Tesla China this 2024 so far.

During the week ending December 8, Tesla China saw 21,900 new vehicle registrations, up 17.74% from the previous week’s 18,600.

new vehicle registrations, up 17.74% from the previous week’s 18,600. Tesla’s registrations in China are up 8.1% year-to-date compared to 2023, reversing earlier trends.

Tesla doesn’t spill the beans on weekly sales, but thanks to industry watchers and local automakers like Li Auto, a general idea of the electric vehicle maker’s overall performance in the domestic auto market can be inferred.

China reports 21.9k Tesla registrations for the week of December 2-8. 🇨🇳



The quarter is +9.5% QoQ, +17.8% YoY. YTD is at +8.1% YoY. Seconnd highest week this year. Highest 10th week of the quarter ever. Highest week of the quarter. Third highest week ever. pic.twitter.com/4o2VeBw90n — Roland Pircher (@piloly) December 10, 2024

The previous weeks were quite impressive for Tesla China, with significant new vehicle registration numbers each week:

Week of Nov 10: 17,300

Week of Nov 17: 17,100

Week of Nov 24: 16,700

Week of Dec 1: 18,600

$TSLA 🇨🇳

BREAKING: Tesla China insured units



< Dec 2024 >

2-8 : 21,900



VERY GOOD! pic.twitter.com/DlElAOA19K — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) December 10, 2024

Tesla is currently pushing hard with sales promotions in China, offering a hefty RMB 10,000 discount on select Model Y variants and extending a five-year zero-interest financing deal for both the Model 3 and Model Y.

The buzz around Tesla’s sales initiatives has been palpable, with social media reports showing packed Tesla delivery centers.

If Tesla keeps this pace, December might see even higher numbers, potentially setting a new record for the year. The 21,900 new vehicle registrations in the week ending December 8, 2024 are quite encouraging.

Tesla China’s aggressive sales tactics and the consequent surge in registrations signal a strong finish to 2024, overcoming earlier lags in the year. Perhaps Tesla China can help the company achieve CEO Elon Musk’s ambitious goal of delivering about 515,000 vehicles this Q4 2024.

