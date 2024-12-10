By

The Tesla Model Y will meet a new competitor from Xiaomi in the Chinese auto market next year.

Xiaomi’s founder, Lei Jun, recently unveiled the company’s upcoming SUV, the YU7. The Xiaomi SU7 sales are expected to start by the summer of 2025.

“Today, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s official website announced Xiaomi Motor’s new SUV model, Xiaomi YU7, which is expected to be officially launched in June or July next year,” said Lei in a Weibo post.

He added that Xiaomi is eager to get the YU7 through all the comprehensive tests it needs to undergo so it can hit the road.

Bloomberg has compared the Xiaomi YU7 to the Tesla Model Y, as they are both electric SUVs. Like the Model Y and the Model 3, Xiaomi’s YU7 appears to be a bigger version of the SU7. However, Xiaomi has not yet released any specific details about the YU7.

Xiaomi’s success with the SU7, its first electric vehicle (EV), has been a pleasant surprise. Ford CEO Jim Farley called the Xiaomi SU7 “an industry juggernaut,” sharing that he loved driving the Chinese EV.

The Chinese company has increased its SU7 delivery target twice this year, hinting at the demand for the vehicle. Xiaomi’s latest delivery target for the SU7 is 120,000 units.

