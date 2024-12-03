Tesla China sees 18,600 new vehicle registrations as Q4 enters final month

By

Tesla China saw 18,600 new vehicle registrations in the week of November 25 to December 1, 2024. The numbers represent an 11.38% increase from the 16,700 insurance registrations that were reported in the week ending November 24, 2024.

Tesla does not report its weekly sales figures in China, though a general idea of the electric vehicle maker’s performance in the domestic automotive market can be inferred through new vehicle registrations. Fortunately, these registrations are tracked closely and shared by industry watchers, as well as automakers like Li Auto.

And as per data from China, Tesla saw 18,600 new vehicle registrations in the week ending December 1, 2024. It should be noted that these results represent Tesla China’s second-highest new vehicle registrations this year. They also mean that Tesla’s year-to-date registrations for 2024 are now up 7.1% year-over-year. This is a remarkable achievement for Tesla China, considering that until the third quarter, 2024’s registrations were lagging behind 2023’s numbers.

Tesla China had a strong November when it came to new vehicle registrations. The company saw 15,700 insurance registrations in the week ending November 3; 17,300 registrations in the week ending November 10; 17,100 new vehicle registrations in the week ending November 17; and 16,700 insurance registrations in the week ending November 24, 2024. If Tesla China maintains this momentum, it would not be surprising if the company’s new vehicle registrations become even higher this December 2024.

Tesla China assertively rolled out programs to encourage domestic vehicle sales in November. These include a rather rare RMB 10,000 discount for select variants of the Tesla Model Y, as well as an extension of its popular five-year zero-interest loan offer for both the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. The reaction of domestic car buyers to Tesla China’s sales initiatives in November seemed positive, as hinted at in videos and images showing delivery centers being busy with crowds of customers over the month.

