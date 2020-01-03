Tesla's China Gigafactory will be the game-changer of 2020, predicts analyst

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has managed to rip through its self-imposed goals for 2019, and 2020 could prove to be even bigger. As the electric car maker tackles yet another year, Wall Street analyst Dan Ives of Los Angeles-based Wealth Management company Wedbush Securities believes that Tesla’s Gigafactory 3 will be one of the company’s most important assets in 2020.

“With the first Chinese made Model 3s delivered over the past week and Giga 3 on pace to produce over 1,000 cars per week, the bull/bear debate will center around ramping production and demand to the 100k/150k level annually in China and how quick this dynamic will ramp,” Ives wrote in a note on January 2, just a day before Tesla released its Q4 and Full-Year delivery and production figures.

Tesla broke ground on Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai in early 2019. Less than a year later, the company is already producing sales-ready Tesla Model 3s and delivering them to Tesla employees. The company announced that its second round of deliveries is set for January 7. This next segment of deliveries for the Made-in-China Model 3 will give non-Tesla employees deliveries of the company’s most affordable sedan.

Tesla has already reached a production rate of 1,500 Model 3s at Gigafactory 3 during a six-day workweek, though more recent reports from China reveal that the massive Shanghai-based facility has reached a run-rate of 3,000 vehicles a week.

Tesla’s stock recently broke the infamous $420 per share barrier and was trading as high as $453 per share on January 3. Ultimately, Ives believes the company’s stock could go even higher in 2020 due to Gigafactory 3, with the facility’s performance and production being worth an additional $75 to $100 to TSLA shares. This could prove to be Tesla’s opportunity to cement itself as the most valuable car manufacturer in the United States.

Tesla’s Q4 2019 report stated the company produced almost 105,000 vehicles and delivered around 112,000 from October to December 2019. That’s a 50% increase from the previous year. Over 92,000 of the 112,000 delivered vehicles were Tesla Model 3s.

As Gigafactory 3 production continues to ramp up and Tesla begins to prepare for the first construction phases of Gigafactory 4 in Berlin, Germany, the electric car manufacturer has plenty to be excited about. As for Ives, he believes that Tesla’s performance in China and Europe will be key indicators on whether the company can sustain the level of success they realized in the final months of 2019.

Tesla stock ended Friday’s trading up 2.96% at $443.01 per share.

Disclosure: I have no ownership in shares of TSLA and have no plans to initiate any positions within 72 hours.