Tesla's 2nd round of Made-In-China Model 3 deliveries set for January 7

Tesla China recently made its symbolic deliveries of the first batch of Made-In-China Model 3s to its employees at Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai and there was even a Tesla-inspired wedding proposal at the event. It seems the soon-to-wed couples will not be alone in cloud nine as the US electric vehicle maker is set to deliver the second batch of the locally-made electric sedans on Jan. 7.

For the second round of MIC Model 3 deliveries, the customers will not be Tesla employees, according to a report by Reuters citing an unnamed representative of Tesla. The event will also be held at the Gigafactory 3 facility.

This latest move by the electric vehicle manufacturer in the country follows an announcement by Tesla VP of External Affairs in China Grace Tao Lin via Weibo, “In the preparation of domestic car delivery, our delivery staff will start to contact the owner of the car in the order of booking as soon as possible.”

“I am very grateful and understand the urgency of everyone. Please understand that we also hope to put domestic cars into the hands of consumers as soon as possible,” Tao Lin added.

With this second round of deliveries, Tesla has fulfilled its promise of handing over Model 3s to new their owners before the Lunar New Year begins on Jan. 25. The achievement of Tesla China is also impressive considering that Gigafactory 3 only broke ground in January 2019, and it was able to produce its first vehicles after merely 10 months.

Earlier this week, the Tesla team in China also confirmed that Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai has also hit its Model 3 production goals. It has been rolling out 28 units per hour or around 1,500 cars per week on a six-day workweek. It aims to increase production as new workers join frontline production.

Recently, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology also announced that the locally-made Model 3 will be exempted from a 10% purchase tax. This will be a big boost for the brand as this spells potential savings for customers in the biggest EV market in the world. The MIC Model 3 sells for around $50,000 before subsidies.

Last week, Tesla also flicked the switch on its first V3 Supercharge in China to boost its network of around 300 Superchargers spread across 140 cities in the country.