Tesla (TSLA) meets 2019 guidance: 367,500 deliveries with 92,550 Model 3 in Q4

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has formally released its production and delivery for the fourth quarter of 2019. Between October to December, Tesla produced a total of almost 105,000 vehicles, while delivering approximately 112,000 electric cars in both the United States and other territories. For 2019, Tesla was able to deliver a total of 367,500 vehicles, 50% more than the previous year and in line with our full year guidance.

In an announcement on its Investor Relations website, Tesla stated that it had produced a total of 17,933 Model S and Model X during Q4 2019, while Model 3 production was at 86,958 units. A total of 19,450 Model S and X and 92,550 Model 3 were delivered in the third quarter as well.

By comparison, Tesla expected to deliver 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles for 2019.

Tesla’s full production and delivery report could be read below.

Tesla Q4 2019 Vehicle Production & Deliveries

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the fourth quarter, we achieved record production of almost 105,000 vehicles and record deliveries of approximately 112,000 vehicles. In 2019, we delivered approximately 367,500 vehicles, 50% more than the previous year and in line with our full year guidance.

Production Deliveries Subject to lease accounting Model S/X 17,933 19,450 14 % Model 3 86,958 92,550 7 % Total 104,891 112,000 8 %

We continue to focus on expanding production in both the US as well as our newly launched facility in Shanghai. Despite breaking ground at Gigafactory Shanghai less than 12 months ago, we have already produced just under 1,000 customer salable cars and have begun deliveries. We have also demonstrated production run-rate capability of greater than 3,000 units per week, excluding local battery pack production which began in late December.

Lastly, we want to thank our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who made another record-breaking year possible.

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q4 earnings. Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.