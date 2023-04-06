Tesla shares battery info on upcoming affordable compact vehicle

By

Tesla officially published its Master Plan Part 3 recently. The company shared battery information about its upcoming Tesla compact vehicle in Master Plan Part 3.

Tesla revealed that one of its next-generation vehicles will be a compact car using lithium iron phosphate cells in a 53 kWh battery pack. The American EV automaker expects to sell 42 million Tesla compact cars in the future. It estimates that 686 million compact vehicles are currently in the global fleet, meaning 36 TWh of batteries are needed to replace compact internal combustion engine (ICE) cars.

Tesla’s compact vehicle might be the $25,000 Model 2 that the company has been teasing for quite some time. The Model 2–also dubbed the Model Q–is expected to mark a significant milestone for Tesla, much like the Tesla Model 3. It already has competition in the form of the Volkswagen ID.2, an affordable compact EV around the same price range.

Tesla teased some information about upcoming next-generation vehicles during the 2023 Shareholders meeting. This year’s Shareholders Meeting focused on Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3 and how it related to the world transitioning to sustainable energy sources, specifically in the transportation sector. During the Shareholders Meeting, Elon Musk commented that almost any form of transportation—if not all—could run on batteries.

Tesla Master Plan, Part 3 → https://t.co/3E69ytIzYH — Tesla (@Tesla) April 6, 2023

“I mean, my personal opinion is that as we improve the energy density of batteries, you’ll see old transportation go fully electric—with the exception of rockets,” said Elon Musk.

In its published Master Plan Part 3, Tesla calculated that 112 TWh of batteries is needed for the global fleet of passenger vehicles to run on battery cells.

