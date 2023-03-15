VW unveils ID.2, its most affordable EV ever

By

Volkswagen (VW) has unveiled its all-new ID.2, its new, small hatchback that will sell for under 25,000 euros when it comes to market in 2025.

Since its founding, Volkswagen has made a name for itself by offering vehicles for everyone at every price point. That logic persists today, especially in Europe, where the German automaker sells its popular ID.3, its front-running affordable EV. Now, that is set to change with the introduction of the VW ID.2, which will come to the European market in 2025 for less than 25,000 euros ($26,469).

“As spacious as a Golf, as inexpensive as a Polo,” says Volkswagen, and looking at the ID.2, it seems VW engineers have done just that. The vehicle is slightly smaller than the current ID.3 in length and height, matching the ever-popular size of the Golf mentioned above. Luckily, unlike the eGolf, which attempted to do much of what the ID.2 is set to, the ID.2 comes with a far more capable drivetrain.

VW states that the upcoming ID.2 will have a range of 450 kilometers (280 miles), use a single-motor front-wheel-drive system, and produce 226 horsepower, capable of accelerating the hatchback to 60mph in under 7 seconds, a more than respectable time. On top of that, the ID.2 will charge from 10-80% in just 20 minutes, making it one of the fastest-charging vehicles in its segment.

Along with these mechanical specs, VW luckily includes many necessities it has only recently introduced to the rest of its lineup. This includes EV route planning, travel assistance, and “IQ. Light,” the company’s intelligent headlight system. “We are transferring the typical Volkswagen virtues to the new world of mobility: top quality and workmanship, outstanding software, and digital services with genuine added value,” says Imelda Labbé, Member of the Brand Board of Management. “The focus here is always on the needs and requirements of our customers.”

These impressive specifications are part of VW’s “MEB Entry” platform, which it will be using as part of numerous brands within the extensive VW Group.

The ID.2 is just one of 10 upcoming EVs that VW will be introducing by 2026, and the automaker laid out a couple of them in today’s presentation. The ever-popular ID.Buzz electric van will be coming later this year, along with the ID.7 sedan/station wagon. Shortly after the ID.2, in 2026, VW will introduce a new small electric SUV, though its name has not yet been revealed. Finally, VW specified that it would also be working to introduce another small EV, even cheaper than the ID.2, starting at less than 20,000 euros ($21,175).

