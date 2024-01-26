Tesla confirms new Model 3 Performance configuration is coming

By

Tesla has confirmed a new Model 3 Performance configuration is coming, but the big questions of when it is and what changes it will have remain up in the air.

Early in 2024, Tesla removed the Performance configuration from the Model 3’s list of available trims. It was the most expensive of the three Model 3 offerings, but it still qualified for the EV Tax Credit.

With the rollout of the new Model 3 ‘Highland’ globally, Tesla has not yet finalized a Performance version of the vehicle. Currently, it only offers two variants: the Rear-Wheel-Drive and Long Range.

We now can confirm that Tesla is planning to rollout a Performance configuration of the new Model 3, based on the comments of Martin Viecha, who is the automaker’s Director of Investor Relations.

Viecha commented on a video posted by James May, who was on Top Gear until 2015. May now has his own projects, and recently took delivery of a new Tesla, to which Viecha encouraged him to be on the lookout for a Performance Model 3, “once that comes out:”

Congrats @MrJamesMay! Watched your show all my childhood. Hope you like the car. You should get the Performance one, once that comes out 🙂 https://t.co/H8tZKt4iHk — Martin Viecha (@MartinViecha) January 26, 2024

In typical Tesla fashion, Viecha was cryptic and did not shed any details on what the Performance Model 3 could equip and what changes it plans to employ. He also did not give any idea of when the Performance configuration could come out.

There have been some rumors that Tesla could roll out either a Plaid or Ludicrous version of the mass-market sedan in the near future, based on what has been seen through leaks.

In October, the Parts Catalog showed Tesla was potentially working on a Plaid version of the Model 3.

Additionally, Tesla hacker green found coding that indicated Tesla was planning to roll out the Model 3 in two “flavors:” Base and Sport.

“The Sport version will have different front seats with bolstered side support and [headrest],” he said.

The Model 3 Performance offered affordability, speed, and acceleration, giving owners an opportunity to drive and own one of the fastest and most high-tech EVs on the market.

