Tesla confirms Robotaxi “unboxed” process, production in Giga Texas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed a number of key details about the Robotaxi during the company’s Q2 2024 Update Letter and earnings call. These include the site of the Robotaxi’s production, as well as the manufacturing process that would be used on the vehicle.

It would not be an exaggeration to state that the Robotaxi unveiling on October 10, 2024 is poised to be Tesla’s most important event this year. And considering Elon Musk’s noticeable focus on Full Self Driving (FSD), it was no surprise when several questions during the Q2 2024 earnings call were focused on the Robotaxi.

As per Tesla’s Q2 2024 Update Letter, its plans for new vehicles, including more affordable models, are still on track for the start of production in the first half of 2025. These vehicles will utilize aspects of its next-generation and current platforms, and they could be produced on the same manufacturing lines as the company’s current vehicle line-up. As for the Robotaxi, however, Tesla was clear.

“Our purpose-built Robotaxi product will continue to pursue a revolutionary ‘unboxed’ manufacturing strategy,” Tesla wrote in its Q2 2024 Update Letter.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated during the second quarter earnings call that the delay in the Robotaxi’s unveiling to October 10, 2024 was due to some important changes that he requested for the vehicle. Musk did note, however, that Tesla is also going to “show up a couple of other things” for the event. In a later question, which asked about Teslas plans for its vehicle production efforts, the CEO stated that the Robotaxi would be produced at Giga Texas.

“We’re increasing capacity at our existing factories quite significantly. And I should say that the Cybertaxi or Robotaxi will be locally produced here at our headquarters at Giga Texas,” Musk said.

The Robotaxi is designed to be a vehicle that could be used for ride-hailing services. Thus, it is dependent on the success of Tesla’s FSD. Musk, for his part, remained quite optimistic about Tesla’s FSD program. “Regarding full self-driving and Robotaxi, we’ve made a lot of progress with Full Self Driving in Q2. And with Version 12.5 beginning rollout, we think customers will experience a step change improvement in how well supervised full self-driving works,” Musk said.

