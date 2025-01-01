By

Emir Tuncyurek, an operations manager at Tesla Turkey, has confirmed that a trade-in program is in the works for customers in the country.

The update:

Tuncyurek’s update came as a response to an electric vehicle owner in Turkey who asked on social media platform X if it would be possible to trade in his 2023 Long Range Tesla to a 2025 model.

In his response, the Tesla Turkey operations manager noted that “While it’s not available yet, it’s part of our plans.”

Why It Matters:

A trade-in program would be a significant advantage for Turkish Tesla customers, as it could effectively simplify the process of upgrading to newer models.

Such a program could also improve Tesla’s market penetration in Turkey, where it has already seen considerable success since its entry in 2023 with the Model Y, as noted in a report from Türkiye Today.

While a trade-in system is in the works, the Tesla operations manager did not disclosed when it might be implemented in the country.

Tesla and Turkey:

Turkish officials have expressed their intentions to attract a potential investment from the electric vehicle maker.

This became particularly notate in September 2023, when Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan asked CEO Elon Musk to build a Tesla factory in Turkey, as noted in a Reuters report.

The update was shared by the country’s communications directorate at the time.

A Tesla factory typically involves a notable investment from the electric vehicle maker, and once its is operational, it results in the creation of thousands of jobs.

Tesla considers trade-in program for Turkey