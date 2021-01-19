Tesla wants to hire a Customer Service expert who will help handle Elon Musk’s critics

Tesla is looking to hire a Customer Support Specialist, and the role shows that whoever is hired will “resolve or escalate complaints through appropriate channels and address social media escalations directed at the CEO with critical thinking.”

The job listing is available on Tesla’s Careers website with the title, “Energy Customer Support Specialist.” The remote role will focus on customer service and help address issues that CEO Elon Musk handles with Twitter.

Musk is one of the most followed accounts on Twitter with over 42.6 million followers, the 34th most among active Twitter accounts. Unfortunately, not all 42.6 million people who follow him are fans of his. The CEO is constantly bombarded with criticism for his company’s products or his efforts to relieve the world from its dependence on oil and fossil fuels. Musk is confronted with difficult questions from Twitter users on an almost daily basis, and with so many responses to his Tweets, it would be impossible to run the world’s most valuable automaker and confront daily critics.

Whether Tesla is looking for someone to Tweet from the company account or handle a Customer Service-based account is unclear. However, the high standards that Tesla has used to create some of the hottest products in the last few years is expected to be adopted with this role as well.

The listing states:

“Tesla Energy Support Specialists handle a variety of customer issues while delivering on world class customer service. The role of a specialist is to resolve or escalate complaints through appropriate channels and address social media escalations directed at the CEO with critical thinking. Deliver on Tesla Measures of Excellence, perform other duties and assignments including administrative, special projects. Support general call center functions that reinforce the mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Energy Support Specialists are the front line and face of the Tesla brand. They should maintain a level of professionalism that exceeds that of our customer’s expectations.”

Tesla has dealt with various customer service complaints over the years, and it recently revised the way it handles complaints through its online Shop. Previously, any issues or complaints were handled through email and required a Tesla customer service agent to respond and initiate any returns or exchanges. Now, the system is automated, and customers can use a dropdown menu to initiate their return and obtain a shipping label. However, personal customer service help is still a necessity to some, so the new role could be geared toward handling these complaints.

Tesla reportedly dissolved its Public Relations department in late 2020 and has no direct line for media to receive statements. This could be the automaker’s solution to the problem.

