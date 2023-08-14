Tesla cuts prices in China on Model Y configurations

By

Tesla is cutting prices in China on its Model Y crossover by as much as 4.5 percent.

The automaker’s Model Y Long Range and Performance configurations both dropped in price. The Long Range is now starting at 299,900 yuan ($41,291) and the Performance configuration is now starting at 349,900 ($48,176). The drops are by 4.5 and 3.8 percent, respectively.

Tesla also noted that it would offer 8,000 yuan ($1,101) subsidies on Model 3 vehicles. This discount will last from today until September 30, and will qualify for the Rear-Wheel-Drive configurations of the vehicle.

Tesla has slashed prices frequently this year, with most cuts coming during the first few months of 2023. However, routine adjustments have been a strategy the automaker has used to fend off competition and stimulate demand in various regions.

After a weak performance in China in July, Tesla may be looking to help drive up interest from consumers in purchasing the company’s vehicles. The automaker sold 64,285 wholesale units in July, an over 31 percent decrease from June.

However, the cuts were not unexpected. During the recent Q2 Earnings Call that occurred late last month, CEO Elon Musk said that price cuts would be on the table for Tesla as it continued to put pressure on its margins.

Musk believes it is worth the potential margin squeeze if it helps the company make and sell more cars. It appears this strategy is what the company is going with moving forward, at least for now.

“I think it makes it does make sense to sacrifice margins in favor of making more vehicles.” Musk said on the call. “If market condition is stable, I think prices will be stable. If they’re not stable, then we would have lower prices. Yes.”

The move also solidifies analyst opinions that predicted the automaker would continue to cut prices.

