Mark Zuckerberg seemingly pulls the plug on Elon Musk fight

Recent social media posts from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg suggest that his MMA fight with Elon Musk has been called off. The update comes amidst news that Elon Musk had requested a practice bout with Zuckerberg on Monday at the Meta CEO’s Palo Alto home.

During the weekend, Elon Musk biographer Walter Isaacson shared a screenshot he reportedly received from Musk. The screenshot showed an alleged text exchange between the Tesla and Meta CEO, with the former asking the latter if he would like to do a “practice bout” on Monday.

Zuckerberg’s alleged response to Musk suggested that the Meta CEO had reservations about the idea. “If you still want to do a real MMA fight, you should train on your own and let me know when you’re ready to compete. I don’t want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you’re going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Musk responded to Zuckerberg by stating that he would be in Palo Alto on Monday, so they can do a practice bout then. Isaacson’s post on Twitter also showed that Musk attached a laughing emoji to his text conversation with the Meta CEO. Musk later posted the full screenshot to his message, where he joked that Zuckerberg might be a “modern day Bruce Lee” and somehow win.

This is the full message: pic.twitter.com/UzbKoIkFOc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

The text exchange between Musk and Zuckerberg attracted quite a lot of attention from social media, with some noting that the Tesla CEO seemed to be taking a lighthearted approach to the bout while the Meta CEO seemed to be taking the fight more seriously. Such observations may be justified considering that Musk has been posting jokes about the fight for some time now, and Zuckerberg really does seem to be passionate about MMA.

The nail in the coffin of the fight between the two billionaires was posted by Zuckerberg on Threads, Meta’s competitor to X, formerly known as Twitter. In his post, the Meta CEO noted that it’s time to move on since it’s evident that Musk is not serious about the bout. Zuckerberg also noted that he would be focusing on competing with people who take MMA seriously.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Musk, ever the troll, responded to the news on X, his social media platform. The Tesla CEO’s response was brief, only stating that “Zuck is a chicken.” Musk also joked that he “can’t wait to bang on his door tomorrow.”

