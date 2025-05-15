Tesla is set to ship Cybercab and Semi truck components from China to the U.S., capitalizing on the recent U.S.-China tariff truce. The move marks a swift response to eased trade tensions.

A source with direct knowledge told Reuters that the de-escalation of the trade war between the U.S. and China is driving Tesla. The US-China tariff truce was announced on Monday. The U.S. reduced extra duties on Chinese imports from 145% to 30%. China responded by cutting tariffs on U.S. imports from 125% to 10%.

Reuters’ source cautioned that the US-China tariff truce could still change, citing the Trump administration’s unpredictability. Pre-April 2 tariffs are still in effect, including those from Trump’s first term and fentanyl-related duties, leaving China facing a 30% tariff on products like electric vehicles, steel, and aluminum. U.S. measures ending low-value package tariff exemptions also persist. Tesla Semi gets new adoptee in latest sighting

Tesla’s strategic move aligns with its production timeline. The company aims to begin trial production of the Cybercab in October at Giga Texas. Teslarati recently spotted a stockpile of what appeared to be Cybercab castings at Tesla’s newest gigafactory. Mass production of the Tesla Semi is slated for 2026 at a new factory near Gigafactory Nevada, with an estimated annual capacity of 50,000 units. The component shipments from China are critical to meeting these milestones, leveraging Tesla’s global supply chain.

The tariff truce provides Tesla a window to optimize costs and accelerate production of its autonomous Cybercab and electric Class 8 truck. However, lingering tariffs and potential policy shifts underscore the fragility of the trade environment. Tesla’s ability to navigate these dynamics highlights its adaptability in a complex global market.

As Tesla ramps up for Cybercab and Semi production, the China-U.S. component flow signals a pragmatic step toward scaling its next-generation vehicles. With trial production looming and mass production on the horizon, Tesla’s manufacturing push could redefine the EV landscape, provided trade stability holds.