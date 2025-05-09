News
Tesla Semi gets new adoptee in latest sighting
Tesla is continuing to increase the number of companies that have access to the Semi.
The Tesla Semi looks to have its newest adoptee as US Foods, the second-largest foodservice distributor in the United States, was seen with its badging on the all-electric Class 8 truck.
US Foods trails only Sysco Corporation in terms of foodservice distributors by volume in the United States. The company joined several other massive food industry entities, such as PepsiCo, and its subsidiary, Frito-Lay, have both utilized the Tesla Semi in their fleets.
Tesla Semi futuristic sci-fi acceleration sound will never get old
The Semi in question was spotted by X user Zanegler, a prominent tracker of the Tesla Semi and its factory, which sits near the company’s Gigafactory Nevada plant in Reno:
**Breaking Tesla Semi News: US Foods branded Tesla semi seen near Giga Nevada**
The program continues to show positive momentum with multiple new customers receiving the clean air vehicles.
I believe this to be a training run with a with Tesla driver/instructor showing the US… pic.twitter.com/x3Nlw7H2c7
— Zanegler (@HinrichsZane) May 9, 2025
US Foods also has a distribution center in Reno, which could have something to do with its decision to start using the Semi in regional logistics.
With an influx of EV semitrucks hitting the market from many different manufacturers, it is evident that companies are taking the idea of making their fleets more environmentally friendly very seriously.
Tesla is still very close to unloading the Semi in a more volumized fashion, as the company’s Vice President of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy, said in January:
“We just closed out the Semi factory roofing walls last week in Reno…but we’re prepping for mechanical installation of all the equipment in the coming months… The first builds of the high-volume Semi design come late this year in 2025 and begin ramping early in 2026.”
First Tesla Semi high-volume production builds expected this 2025
With the latest addition of US Foods, Tesla increases its list of companies that are planning or are already using the Semi to help with local logistics and transportation. Among them are:
- PepsiCo
- Walmart
- Sysco
- Costco
- Martin Brower
- Saia Inc.
- UPS
- Anheuser-Busch
- DHL
Many other companies have plans to use the Semi in their fleets. Currently, Tesla appears to be hand-picking those who have access to the vehicle as the pilot program continues.
Lifestyle
Tesla Cybertruck takes a bump from epic failing Dodge Charger
The Cybertruck seemed unharmed by the charging Charger.
There comes a time in a driver’s life when one is faced with one’s limitations. For the driver of a Dodge Charger, this time came when he lost control and crashed into a Tesla Cybertruck–an absolute epic fail.
A video of the rather unfortunate incident was shared on the r/TeslaLounge subreddit.
Charging Charger Fails
As could be seen in the video, which was posted on the subreddit by Model Y owner u/Hammer_of_something, a group of teens in a Dodge Charger decided to do some burnouts at a Tesla Supercharger. Unfortunately, the driver of the Charger failed in his burnout or donut attempt, resulting in the mopar sedan going over a curb and bumping a charging Cybertruck.
Ironically, the Dodge Charger seemed to have been parked at a Supercharger stall before its driver decided to perform the failed stunt. This suggests that the vehicle was likely ICE-ing a charging stall before it had its epic fail moment. Amusingly enough, the subreddit member noted that the Cybertruck did not seem like it took any damage at all despite its bump. The Charger, however, seemed like it ran into some trouble after crashing into the truck.
Alleged Aftermath
As per the the r/TeslaLounge subreddit member, the Cybertruck owner came rushing out to his vehicle after the Dodge Charger crashed into it. The Model Y owner then sent over the full video of the incident, which clearly showed the Charger attempting a burnout, failing, and bumping into the Cybertruck. The Cybertruck owner likely appreciated the video, in part because it showed the driver of the Dodge Charger absolutely freaking out after the incident.
The Cybertruck is not an impregnable vehicle, but it can take bumps pretty well thanks to its thick stainless steel body. Based on this video, it appears that the Cybertruck can even take bumps from a charging Charger, all while chilling and charging at a Supercharger. As for the teens in the Dodge, they likely had to provide a long explanation to authorities after the incident, since the cops were called to the location.
News
Tesla confronts Service complaints with new AI-backed strategy
Tesla will use a new AI Agent to help expedite Service claims and improve communication with customers.
Tesla is implementing a new AI-based strategy to improve service for owners. Service has routinely been among the biggest complaints of owners, although it has improved drastically over the past few years.
Some of the complaints that Tesla has received regarding its Service platform have evidently been used to develop new strategies to not only streamline the entire experience but also to make things easier for the company, which deals with many claims each week.
As a result of complaints in the past, Tesla has used various strategies to make things better for customers. However, the latest improvement comes as a result of AI, something Tesla leans on in many facets of its business.
Tesla adds ingenious solution to app to streamline Service appointments
Tesla’s AI and IT Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Vehicle Service head Raj Jegannathan said on X this week that the company is rolling out a new AI Agent specifically designed to handle service comms with customers.
He said the new Service AI Agent will detect delays in communications between the company and the customers, monitor the sentiment of these conversations, and auto-escalate certain claims directly to leaders.
It will also allow customers to type the word ‘Escalate’ in the message center portion of the phone app after two weeks of delays. This will help customers reach higher-ups more easily and likely will eliminate the complaints that many have had over the past few years.
The company is rolling out the AI Agent in ten pilot locations to start. Its first day being active was May 8.
Jegannathan said:
“Tesla Service’s new AI Agent detects comms delays, monitors sentiment, & auto-escalates to leaders. Starts tomorrow at 10 pilot locations. In 2 weeks, type “Escalate” in ‘message center’ to reach managers. Guardrails in place to prevent abuse. We’ll keep improving!”
Tesla Service’s new AI Agent detects comms delays, monitors sentiment, & auto-escalates to leaders. Starts tomorrow at 10 pilot locations. In 2 weeks, type “Escalate” in ‘message center’ to reach managers. Guardrails in place to prevent abuse. We’ll keep improving!
— Raj Jegannathan (@r_jegaa) May 8, 2025
Service has had a lot of interesting strategies used to improve things, but it has definitely been a weak point of the Tesla ownership experience. In a perfect world, vehicles wouldn’t need repair for anything, but that is not realistic.
Instead, Tesla has worked to expedite the entire Service experience through various strategies, including F1-style service, and a goal to fix two-thirds of repair claims within the same day.
Parts availability sometimes takes this goal out of reasonableness, but these constant attempts at improving the repair experience show Tesla is doing what it can to make things better for owners.
News
Mazda adopts Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) in Japan
Mazda’s decision to adopt Tesla’s standard is intended to provide more convenience to customers.
Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corporation has announced that it has reached an agreement with American electric car maker Tesla to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its EVs.
The update was shared by Mazda in a press release.
Mazda’s NACS Commitment
As per Mazda in its press release, NACS will be adopted for battery electric vehicles that will be launched in Japan from 2027 onward. This is quite interesting as Tesla’s NACS system will be used by Mazda within Japan. As per the automaker, its decision to adopt Tesla’s standard is intended to provide more convenience to customers.
“Mazda adopted NACS to provide customers with greater convenience by a broader range of charging options. This will provide Mazda BEV customers with access to Tesla Superchargers across Japan. Mazda BEVs will be compatible with other charging standards besides NACS with the use of adapters,” Mazda wrote in its press release.
Not the Only Japanese NACS Adopter
Interestingly enough, Mazda is not the first Japanese automaker to adopt NACS to take advantage of Tesla’s Supercharger Network in Japan. In September last year, Sony Honda Mobility announced that it was adopting NACS for its AFEELA electric vehicles. While AFEELA’s EVs are expected to be initially available in the United States in 2025, the vehicles will also be coming to Japan later on.
Mazda’s adoption of Tesla’s charging standard was praised by Tesla Director of Charging Max de Zegher, who noted that it is only a matter of time before NACS becomes the standard in Japan and other countries. NACS has so far been adopted widely by electric car makers in the United States.
“NACS becoming the standard in Japan (and South Korea) seems like only a matter of time now. It’s also great to see other fast-charging networks starting to install NACS in Japan. Tesla Charging is accelerating the transition to NACS, for the industry to get clarity faster. Vehicle manufacturers also don’t want to build market-specific variants— like CHAdeMO just for Japan or CCS1 just for South Korea,” the Tesla executive wrote in a post on X.
Tesla Semi gets new adoptee in latest sighting
Tesla Cybertruck takes a bump from epic failing Dodge Charger
Tesla confronts Service complaints with new AI-backed strategy
Tesla offers legacy Model Y owners an interesting promotion
Tesla’s Hollywood Diner is finally getting close to opening
Tesla doubles down on Robotaxi launch date, putting a big bet on its timeline
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Tesla offers legacy Model Y owners an interesting promotion
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla is trying to make a statement with its Q2 delivery numbers
-
News2 weeks ago
NY Democrats are taking aim at Tesla direct sales licenses in New York
-
News2 weeks ago
Waymo considers selling robotaxis to individual owners
-
Lifestyle2 weeks ago
Possible first glimpse of Tesla “Model 2” affordable car in Fremont Factory
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla robotaxi test details shared in recent report: 300 operators, safety tests, and more
-
News2 weeks ago
Atty who refused to charge six-time Tesla vandal sparks controversy
-
News2 weeks ago
SpaceX investment fuels Alphabet’s $8 billion profit surge