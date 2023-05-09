Tesla Cybertruck accessories steal the show at lithium refinery event

By

Tesla recently held a groundbreaking event for its South Texas lithium refinery, and during the event, CEO Elon Musk arrived in the Cybertruck. But while Musk himself typically attracts attention, it was the Tesla Cybertruck accessories that were featured in the vehicle that attracted a lot of interest among EV advocates.

Following the Tesla Cybertruck’s dramatic armored glass demonstration during the vehicle’s initial unveiling event in 2019, Musk breezed through most of his remaining presentation for the all-electric pickup truck. This meant that some slides of the Cybertruck presentation were not discussed at all.

Tesla Lithium Groundbreaking Ceremony https://t.co/0MCiZvQLHl — Tesla (@Tesla) May 8, 2023

One of the slides that Elon Musk did not discuss in his presentation featured what appeared to be Cybertruck accessories. One featured camping equipment, another showed a trailer, one showed an ATV that was later unveiled at the event, and the fourth was what appeared to be a tool rack. All four accessories adopted the vehicle’s “cyber” design. Tool racks are quite popular among pickup truck owners as they allow users to transport large items like ladders easily.

Such a bed rack was equipped on the Cybertruck at the company’s South Texas lithium refinery groundbreaking event. As could be seen in videos and photos of the event, the tool rack on the Cybertruck was already used to transport the “cyber” shovels that were used in the groundbreaking ceremony.

Welcome to South Texas, @Tesla!



Today, we broke ground on their new lithium refinery in Robstown.



Securing Texas' own lithium refining production will power our future for generations to come.



Thank you @elonmusk for investing in South Texas. pic.twitter.com/9qUy7th95j — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 8, 2023

The design of the tool rack is also quite interesting as it blends in perfectly with the Cybertruck’s unique shape. Overall, the Cybertruck tool rack received much praise among EV enthusiasts, many of whom shared their excitement for the vehicle’s upcoming accessories.

Had some fun muddying up Cyber after Tesla Lithium groundbreaking today! pic.twitter.com/DOXRhCkiWq — Drew Baglino (@baglino) May 8, 2023

But while the Cybertruck bed rack stole the show for EV enthusiasts during the South Texas lithium refinery groundbreaking, comments from Tesla executive Drew Baglino at the ceremony reportedly indicated that the tool rack equipped on the vehicle was custom-made for the event. Baglino, however, reportedly also noted that Tesla is making a number of Cybertruck accessories.

