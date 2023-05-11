Tesla exec drives Cybertruck deep into mud after lithium refinery groundbreaking event

By

Following the groundbreaking event of Tesla’s lithium refinery in South Texas, social media posts featuring the company’s upcoming all-electric pickup truck immediately went viral. This was because the Cybertruck prototype that Tesla brought at the event reportedly ended up getting stuck in the mud.

While Cybertruck memes will probably always be around, there might be a good reason why the vehicle was photographed on the side of the road after the groundbreaking event. This was hinted at in a video of the vehicle shared by SpaceX and Tesla enthusiast Ellie in Space, which featured Tesla’s SVP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering, Drew Baglino, reportedly driving the Cybertruck into the mud.

A short section of the video in question has been shared on Twitter. While it was brief, it did show that the Tesla executive really drove around some muddy areas in the Cybertruck. This would likely be no problem if the vehicle were equipped with the massive off-road tires that the original Cybertruck prototype had when it was unveiled in late 2019. Unfortunately, this was not the case.

As per Tesla observers, the Cybertruck brought to the South Texas lithium refinery groundbreaking event seemed to have been fitted with road tires, similar to the prototypes that have been spotted around the Fremont Factory lately. Road tires likely provide the Cybertruck a smooth ride, but they reduce the vehicle’s traction in muddy areas.

It looked like it had wimpy tread tires and not mud/off-road tires like earlier prototypes. Tires can make or break performance in certain types of conditions. pic.twitter.com/E3gV2COKfc — Shaun Woolley (@shaunmwoolley) May 10, 2023

As per a number of off-road enthusiasts on Twitter, tires could make or break performance in certain conditions. The Cybertruck may be the subject of memes today — especially when it’s caught in supposedly embarrassing situations. However, things would likely change once the vehicle starts deliveries, or at least if Tesla manages to hold a smooth delivery event.

After all, the Cybertruck is designed to dominate its segment. And while such a target may sound ambitious, this is Tesla we’re talking about — the same company that produced the Model 3 and Model Y, both of which are performing excellently in their respective segments.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads-up.

Tesla exec drives Cybertruck deep into mud after lithium refinery groundbreaking event