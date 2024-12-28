By

Tesla has introduced a new incentive for its inventory Cybertruck Foundation Series units. As per the electric vehicle maker, inventory Cybertruck Foundation Series orders that were placed on or after December 27, 2024 would receive free lifetime Supercharging.

Tesla also noted that the inventory Cybertruck Foundation Series’ free lifetime Supercharging will not be transferrable.

The offer:

Tesla explained the terms of its free lifetime Supercharging offer for inventory Cybertruck Foundation Series as follows:

Customers who purchase a new Cybertruck Foundation Series are eligible for free Supercharging during your ownership of the vehicle. Order must be placed on or after December 27, 2024. Offer is tied to your Tesla Account and cannot be transferred to another vehicle, person or order, even in the case of ownership transfer.

Used vehicles, business orders and vehicles used for commercial purposes (like taxi, rideshare and delivery services) are excluded from this promotion. You are still responsible for Supercharger fees, like idle and congestion fees, when applicable. Order is not eligible for Powershare voucher.

Tesla reserves the right in its sole discretion to remove the free Supercharging from your vehicle in the event of excessive charging or unpaid fees related to Supercharging. Promotion subject to change or end at any time.

Why it matters:

The Cybertruck’s Foundation Series has ended, so Tesla’s remaining inventory units represent the last chance for consumers to purchase a brand new unit of the limited edition all-electric pickup truck.

The free lifetime Supercharging offer makes the Cybertruck Foundation Series more attractive to consumers.

This is especially notable since the non-Foundation Series Cybertruck variants are substantially more affordable.

The reaction:

Electric vehicle owners have generally welcomed the addition of lifetime free Supercharging for inventory Cybertruck Foundation Series units.

Some existing owners of Tesla Cybertruck Foundation Series units, however, have expressed some frustration since they did not receive the same perks when they purchased their vehicles.

