Tesla Cybertruck looks at home as a work truck with Giga Texas’ workers

When Elon Musk unveiled the Cybertruck, he was quick to emphasize that the steel all-electric pickup can be a serious work truck. With competitors like the Ford F-150 Lightning being designed specifically for drivers who use their pickups for work, the Cybertruck must prove itself a serious alternative to tried and tested pickup trucks.

A recent photograph taken in Gigafactory Texas suggests that despite the Cybertruck’s unapologetically futuristic appearance and design, the massive all-electric pickup could also look the part of a serious work vehicle. The image, which was taken with several of the site’s workers and shared on social media, featured the Cybertruck all muddy and dirty. And one has to admit — it looks pretty darn good that way.

Being an all-electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck’s cost of ownership is low, particularly when compared to alternatives powered by the internal combustion engine. Inasmuch as businesses and contractors that typically use pickups are known for their preference for cost-effective vehicles, however, Tesla skeptics have long argued that the Cybertruck simply looks too weird to be taken seriously by companies that purchase fleets of pickup trucks, or contractors for that matter.

Considering that the vehicle seems to be right at home in the muddy construction areas of Gigafactory Texas, it appears that Cybertruck skeptics’ concerns may be overblown. The vehicle, after all, has the tools and features to be a serious work vehicle. A concept image of the Cybertruck that was not discussed by Elon Musk during the vehicle’s unveiling even included what seemed to be a ladder rack, an accessory that is quite popular among those who use their pickups for work.

Despite its unorthodox appearance, the Cybertruck is actually a really practical vehicle. Its entry-level variant, which starts below $40,000, features over 250 miles of range per charge, 100 cu ft of storage, a 6.5-foot bed, a towing capacity of over 7,500 lbs, and a payload capacity of 3,500 lbs. The vehicle’s top-tier variant, which features three electric motors and a 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds, brings the Cybertruck’s range to over 500 miles per charge and its towing capacity to over 14,000 lbs.

