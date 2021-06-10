Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event details show intense focus on attendees’ safety

By

The Tesla Model S Plaid’s delivery event will be held later today at the Fremont Factory, and the company seems to be putting a lot of effort into ensuring that the occasion goes on without a hitch. Based on details that Tesla sent to the event’s attendees, it appears that the company is also pulling out all the stops to make sure that its guests remain as safe as possible.

As per Tesla’s communication to the Model S Plaid delivery event’s attendees, guests would be required to wear a face mask for the occasion. Attendees would have to provide proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test result received within 72 hours of the event as well. Guests would also be required to sign a COVID safety and test ride waiver.

For those asking for timing details for tomorrow. I just got the final timeline. 👇 pic.twitter.com/ypaKA6Coa5 — TesLatino 🚀 a.k.a. Rafael – Lover, not a hater. (@TesLatino) June 10, 2021

While these precautions may seem quite stringent considering that California no longer requires face coverings for fully vaccinated persons outdoors, the state’s official website does note that masks are still required for crowded occasions. The Model S Plaid delivery event at the Fremont Factory appears to fit this bill.

Doors to the Model S Plaid delivery event would open at 7 p.m. PST, and remarks are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. While waiting for the official remarks to begin, attendees could enjoy some beverages and hors d’oeuvres. Complimentary parking would also be available at Tesla’s South Employee Parking Lot just off Kato Road, though the company notes that the use of rideshare services is strongly recommended.

A lot of excitement currently surrounds the Model S Plaid delivery event, especially amidst the recent updates that Tesla has rolled out to the vehicle. Just recently, CEO Elon Musk announced that the Model S Plaid+, a vehicle priced above the Model S Plaid and speculated to be equipped with 4680 cells, would be discontinued. Tesla also raised the Model S Plaid’s price by $10,000, hinting that the new flagship sedan may be just a bit better than initially expected.

Check out Tesla’s latest preparations for the Model S Plaid’s delivery event in the video below.

Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event details show intense focus on attendees’ safety