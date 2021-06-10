Tesla Model 3 brushes off T-bone crash that left gas-powered SUV in flames

By

Teslas are known for being sleek, futuristic tanks that can protect their occupants in the event of a crash. But in a recent incident in China involving a Tesla Model 3 and a luxury SUV, the all-electric sedan did not only prove durable enough to protect its driver; it also proved so tough that the gas-powered SUV that struck it ended up bursting into flames after the collision.

A video of the incident was shared online by the ACM Union Media Group, which noted that the gas-powered SUV in question was a Hongqi HS5. Based on social media posts about the incident, the Hongqi HS5 ended up T-boning the Tesla Model 3, hitting the all-electric sedan at the rear passenger side. This caused the Model 3 to be pushed off the road.

A Model 3 was t-boned by a SUV. Look at the aftermath. To view the video, here is the link: https://t.co/MGhs64Y5S0 pic.twitter.com/NsnaA30Vrc — Ray4Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) June 9, 2021

The luxury SUV, however, fared a lot worse. Videos taken immediately after the incident revealed that the HS5’s front end eventually caught fire. Fortunately, later clips taken of the crash site showed that the SUV fire was eventually controlled. The drivers involved in the T-bone crash also seemed to be unharmed, particularly the Model 3 owner, who could be seen interacting with several people after the collision.

This was not the first time that a Tesla crash resulted in a gas-powered car bursting into flames. Back in 2019, a Model 3 owner in Los Angeles was involved in a violent rear-end crash with a Nissan Sentra. Like the Hongqi HS5 in the recent incident in China, the Sentra ended up on fire after its collision with the Tesla.

The Tesla Model 3 is one of the safest vehicles on the road, earning a perfect 5-Star Safety rating from organizations such as the NHTSA, Euro-NCAP, and the ANCAP. A good reason for the Model 3’s stellar crash performance lies in its all-electric design, which includes a battery pack that’s low on the ground and generous crumple zones in front due to the absence of an internal combustion engine.

Watch a segment on China’s rather unique Model 3 crash below.

