Tesla Cybertruck spotted being offloaded in Gigafactory Texas

Recent footage taken of Gigafactory Texas has revealed that Tesla has brought over its all-electric pickup truck to its new headquarters. The arrival of the Cybertruck at the Giga Texas site comes just as new images of the vehicle’s alpha prototype were shared online.

The Cybertruck’s delivery could be seen in a video of the Giga Texas site that was taken on Sunday, January 23, 2022, by drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer, who has been following the progress of the massive project since its earliest days. As could be seen in the footage, a vehicle that appears to be the Tesla Cybertruck’s updated alpha prototype could be seen being offloaded from a truck.

Cybertruck arrives at Giga Texas on 23 Jan 2022! It appears this is part of Tesla's Financial Results presentation upcoming on the 26th. Should be an exciting meeting with lots of product and timeline updates! You can see the arrival at 10:40 in my YouTube video @JoeTegtmeyer pic.twitter.com/A0cZY6xtWL — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🌔🪐 (@JoeTegtmeyer) January 24, 2022

Considering that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected to announce several product updates this coming fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings call, the arrival of the Cybertruck at the Giga Texas site seems to be well-timed. It would be quite interesting to see exactly just what Musk’s product update would be like, however, considering that Tesla’s earnings calls are typically conducted as an audio conference.

Interestingly enough, a couple of photos showing the clearest look yet at the Tesla Cybertruck’s updated alpha prototype also emerged recently. The images showcased several of the changes that have been implemented to the Cybertruck’s physical design, from its now-removed door handles to its massive, single wiper blade. The vehicle’s front end also seemed to be shortened slightly, paving the way for an extremely massive windshield.

Tesla’s earnings call will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, after markets close.

Watch a recent drone flyover of the Giga Texas site in the video below.

