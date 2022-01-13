Tesla (TSLA) Q4 and FY 2021 earnings call set for Jan 26, Musk expected to share product roadmap update

By

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will hold its Q4 and Full Year 2021 earnings call on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. As usual, Tesla will send out a brief advisory before the call with a link to a Q4 and Full Year 2021 update. The live question and answer webcast will start at around 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time).

In November 2021, Elon Musk also stated he would provide an updated product roadmap at the Q4 and FY 2021 earnings call. Tesla still has a few products customers are eager to know more about, particularly the Cybertruck and Semi.

For example, PepsiCo is expected to receive its first batch of Tesla Semi deliveries at the end of this month. Musk might provide a more solid timeframe for Semi deliveries and Tesla’s progress on Class 8 truck’s production at the upcoming earnings call.

As for the Cybertruck, Tesla had previously stated that it already produced a few alpha prototypes of the all-electric pickup. A few people have already spotted the Cybertruck alpha prototypes in the wild a few times.

Tesla reported producing 305,840 vehicles during Q4 2021. It delivered a total of 308,600 cars in the fourth quarter. Tesla made a total of 930,422 cars in 2021. It was very close to achieving 1 million deliveries last year with a total of 936,172 vehicles.

A Tesla product roadmap would provide details on the company’s plans moving forward. 2022 is likely to be a big year for Tesla, especially considering its plans to produce vehicles at Giga Texas and Giga Berlin. Giga Shanghai also plans to increase production capacity with an RMB 1.2B ($188 million) expansion project.

