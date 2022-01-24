Tesla Cybertruck leaked images show clear look at updated alpha prototype

By

A couple of recently shared images of what appears to be Tesla’s updated Cybertruck alpha prototype has provided what could very well be the clearest look yet at the upcoming vehicle. Thanks to the photos’ clear nature, one could see that the vehicle’s door handles do appear to have been removed, and its large windshield wiper appears to be more refined than expected.

The images were shared with Teslarati by the Cybertruck Owners’ Club, which was fortunate enough to acquire a couple of pictures of the yet-to-be-released vehicle from one of its members. The first image was simple, as it showed the Cybertruck with its headlights turned on. The second leaked image was quite a bit more interesting, as it showed the vehicle being surrounded by several Tesla employees.

Just as mentioned by CEO Elon Musk, the apparent updated Cybertruck alpha prototype in the recently leaked images is very similar to the vehicle unveiled by the company back in November 2019. That being said, a closer look at the photos showed that the updated prototype features some slight changes compared to its initial iteration.

Immediately noticeable was the fact that the updated prototype really appears to have no physical door handles at all. Apart from this, the vehicle’s side mirrors, which Musk has suggested would be removable, look fairly refined. More importantly, the Cybertruck’s single large windshield wiper appears to have become more polished as well, with some characteristics of the component even suggesting that the wiper may be extendable.

Also noticeable were the Cybertruck prototype’s wheels in the recently leaked images. The vehicle in the images did not have the aero caps that were installed in the initial prototype that the company unveiled back in 2019. Despite its lack of aero covers, however, one cannot deny that the vehicle’s exposed wheels look very fitting for such a tough vehicle.

Fortunately, those who are excited about some concrete Cybertruck updates would likely not need to wait that long, as CEO Elon Musk has mentioned that he would be announcing some product updates this coming Q4 and FY 2021 earnings call. Tesla’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings call is scheduled for Wednesday this week, on January 26, 2022, after markets close.

