Tesla rolls out Cybertruck horn update through mobile phone app

At this point, it appears that Tesla is simply flexing its vehicle software update prowess. This was highlighted recently when the electric car maker rolled out a Tesla Cybertruck horn sound update through its mobile app.

Tesla Cybertruck owners shared screenshots of a message that they received from the electric vehicle maker on their Tesla app. As per the message, the new horn could be loaded into the Cybertruck from the app itself. Tesla also noted in its message that updating the Cybertruck’s horn to its new sound is permanent.

Update Your Cybertruck Horn

Change your Cybertruck Horn sound with a new exciting tone befitting to vehicle persona.

The Tone upgrade is for free if you wish to move away from traditional style or envious of new Cybertruck owners.

Upgrading is a permanent change, and downgrades will not be supported.

The new @cybertruck horn has arrived and in a way I have never received an update. A message in the app with a firmware upgrade. This is not an FSD update. pic.twitter.com/d2gfiZHQMl — Chuck Cook (@chazman) November 27, 2024

Videos shared on social media showing the updated Cybertruck horn in action show that the new tone gives a futuristic and cyberpunk-esque sound. In a way, the Cybertruck’s new horn sound is a bit similar to the sound effects used in Michael Bay’s Transformers films, which makes the all-electric pickup truck even more like a movie prop that just happened to be sold to customers.

🔊 The new @cybertruck horn from an outsider perspective pic.twitter.com/BvLM3JfX0L — Scott Buscemi (@scottbuscemi) October 1, 2024

The Cybertruck is the first vehicle to carry Tesla’s new futuristic design language. And even with the Cybercab and Robovan already being unveiled at the “We, Robot” event last month, the Cybertruck still stands out due to its angular, brutalist, and aggressive outline. It then makes sense why such a vehicle has been given a horn sound that is pretty much as unique as its futuristic design.

