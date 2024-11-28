By

SpaceX launched a 25% discount on the Starlink mini dish until December 8, 2024.

SpaceX offers two high-speed internet plans with the Starlink mini dish, starting at $50 a month. The Roam 50GB plan for the Starlink mini is best for low-usage, infrequent, individual travelers. SpaceX also offers frequent travelers a Roam Unlimited plan for $165 a month.

In June 2024, the Starlink mini dish launched to a few loyal customers. The Starlink mini dish kit debuted at $599, surprising people who waited for it because Elon Musk had teased that it would be affordable. Before the Starlink Mini Dish launched, Musk commented that it would be half the price of the Standard Dish Kit.

In an email to loyal customers in June, SpaceX offered early access to Starlink mini and provided details about its price targets for the dish.

“Our goal is to reduce the price of Starlink, especially for those around the world where connectivity has been unaffordable or completely unavailable. But in regions with high usage, where Starlink Mini places additional demand on the satellite network, we are offering a limited number of Starlink Mini Kits to start for $599,” explained SpaceX in its email.

Starlink Mini is still relatively expensive outside the United States. For example, in the Philippines, the Mini dish starts at Php 33,500, around $570. Meanwhile in Germany, the Starlink Mini costs €399.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Starlink Mini Dish now 25% off until December