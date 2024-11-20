Tesla Cybertruck spotted as part of Donald Trump’s motorcade

By

The Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted as part of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s motorcade near Starbase, Texas. The president-elect visited Starbase to watch the sixth flight test of SpaceX’s Starship, which is designed to be reused much like a commercial aircraft.

Videos of the Cybertruck in Donald Trump’s convoy made their rounds on social media platform X. As could be seen in videos of the vehicle, the Cybertruck seemed to be traveling near the rear of the president-elect’s convoy of vehicles. Needless to say, the Cybertruck stood out.

Cybertruck in the motorcade on Starbase 🚀🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8u6ZtZeJW1 — Margo Martin (@margomartin) November 19, 2024

While the Cybertruck has attracted its own set of dedicated critics and EVs have become a political issue of sorts today, the presence of the all-electric pickup truck in Trump’s motorcade saw much appreciation on social media. Some users on X have even remarked that a presidential motorcade comprised of Cybertrucks would be quite a sight to see.

President-elect Trump seemed quite interested and excited for Starship’s sixth flight. Before his visit, Trump noted in a post on X that he was headed to Texas to “watch the launch of the largest object ever to be elevated, not only to Space, but simply by lifting off the ground.” He also wished Elon Musk and the “Great Patriots involved in this incredible project” luck in the flight test.

BREAKING: $TSLA CYBERTRUCK WAS IN TRUMP’S MOTORCADE 👀



Will US government use Tesla vehicles ?

pic.twitter.com/drpyr00fF6 — TheSonOfWalkley (@TheSonOfWalkley) November 19, 2024

Trump was joined by a number of officials, such as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Linda McMahon, who was recently named the U.S. Secretary of Education. Interestingly enough, SpaceX ended up landing the Starship Super Heavy booster in the Gulf of Mexico instead of attempting to catch it using Mechazilla’s arms.

