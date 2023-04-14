Tesla posts more Cybertruck jobs based in Texas

As Tesla enters Q2 2023, it prepares to start Cybertruck production. Recently, Tesla posted more Cybertruck jobs based in its Texas HQ.
With Easter in the past, Tesla is inching closer to the start of initial production for the Cybertruck, which is expected to start this summer. Gigafactory Texas has been a bubble of activity since the beginning of the year, starting with the assembly of its 9,000-ton Giga Press for the Cybertruck’s origami-like exoskeleton.
With preparations underway, Tesla is gathering one other necessary ingredient for Cybertruck production: manpower. The American EV automaker posted around 70 job positions related to the Cybertruck recently, most of which related to the futuristic pick-truck’s unique body.
Tesla listed 6 positions related to Cybertruck castings, 14 tied to stamping, and 2 jobs linked to the pickup’s body.
Tesla Cybertruck Jobs related to Castings:
- Production Supervisor
- Process Technician
- Production Associate Manager
- Furnace Technician
- Equipment Technician
- Tool and Die Specialist.
Tesla Cybertruck Jobs related to Stamping:
- Production Supervisor
- Press Operator
- Equipment Technician
- Maintenance Supervisor
- Production Associate Manager
- Operations Manager
- Maintenance Manager
- Robotics Engineer
- Senior Quality Engineer
- Associate Manager, Maintenance
- Senior Laser Equipment Engineer
- Tool & Die Engineer
- Tool & Process Engineering Manager
Tesla Cybertruck Jobs related to its Body:
- Production Supervisor — Cybertruck Body/Covers
- Equipment Technician for the Cybertruck Body Shop
There were other Tesla Cybertruck job openings for the vehicle’s general assembly, battery pack, and drive unit. Even more interesting were the jobs hinting that the Cybertruck would have some paint on it, which Teslarati first wrote about last month.
Tesla Cybertruck General Assembly Jobs:
- Production Supervisor
- Production Associate Manager
- Maintenance Supervisor
- Associate Manager, Maintenance
Tesla Cybertruck jobs related to Battery Pack Production:
- Production Supervisor
- Equipment Engineer
- Process Engineer
- Process Technician
- Production Associate Manager
- Equipment Technician
Tesla Cybertruck jobs related to Drive Unit Development:
- Production Supervisor
- Process Technician
- Equipment Technician
- Production Associate Manager
- Process Engineer
- Equipment Engineer
Tesla Cybertruck Paint jobs:
- Production Supervisor
- Quality Engineer
- Production Associate Manager
- Manufacturing Engineer
- Equipment Engineer
- Process Engineer
- Automation Engineer
- Controls Engineer
- Paint Production Manager
- Paint Process Engineering Manager
- Maintenance Manager for Cybertruck paint
Check out the responsibilities and requirements for the Tesla Cybertruck jobs listed above through Tesla’s career page.
The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.