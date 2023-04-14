Tesla posts more Cybertruck jobs based in Texas

By

As Tesla enters Q2 2023, it prepares to start Cybertruck production. Recently, Tesla posted more Cybertruck jobs based in its Texas HQ.

With Easter in the past, Tesla is inching closer to the start of initial production for the Cybertruck, which is expected to start this summer. Gigafactory Texas has been a bubble of activity since the beginning of the year, starting with the assembly of its 9,000-ton Giga Press for the Cybertruck’s origami-like exoskeleton.

With preparations underway, Tesla is gathering one other necessary ingredient for Cybertruck production: manpower. The American EV automaker posted around 70 job positions related to the Cybertruck recently, most of which related to the futuristic pick-truck’s unique body.

Tesla listed 6 positions related to Cybertruck castings, 14 tied to stamping, and 2 jobs linked to the pickup’s body.

Tesla Cybertruck Jobs related to Castings:

Production Supervisor

Process Technician

Production Associate Manager

Furnace Technician

Equipment Technician

Tool and Die Specialist.

Tesla Cybertruck Jobs related to Stamping:

Production Supervisor

Press Operator

Equipment Technician

Maintenance Supervisor

Production Associate Manager

Operations Manager

Maintenance Manager

Robotics Engineer

Senior Quality Engineer

Associate Manager, Maintenance

Senior Laser Equipment Engineer

Tool & Die Engineer

Tool & Process Engineering Manager

Tesla Cybertruck Jobs related to its Body:

Production Supervisor — Cybertruck Body/Covers

Equipment Technician for the Cybertruck Body Shop

There were other Tesla Cybertruck job openings for the vehicle’s general assembly, battery pack, and drive unit. Even more interesting were the jobs hinting that the Cybertruck would have some paint on it, which Teslarati first wrote about last month.

Tesla Cybertruck General Assembly Jobs:

Production Supervisor

Production Associate Manager

Maintenance Supervisor

Associate Manager, Maintenance

Tesla Cybertruck jobs related to Battery Pack Production:

Production Supervisor

Equipment Engineer

Process Engineer

Process Technician

Production Associate Manager

Equipment Technician

Tesla Cybertruck jobs related to Drive Unit Development:

Production Supervisor

Process Technician

Equipment Technician

Production Associate Manager

Process Engineer

Equipment Engineer

Tesla Cybertruck Paint jobs:

Production Supervisor

Quality Engineer

Production Associate Manager

Manufacturing Engineer

Equipment Engineer

Process Engineer

Automation Engineer

Controls Engineer

Paint Production Manager

Paint Process Engineering Manager

Maintenance Manager for Cybertruck paint

Check out the responsibilities and requirements for the Tesla Cybertruck jobs listed above through Tesla’s career page.

