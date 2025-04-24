Tesla FSD ruins other intelligent driving systems for NIO Superfan influencer

Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) has been making waves in China, with owners pushing the system to its limits on what appears to be a regular basis. Videos of Tesla drivers in China show FSD navigating the trickiest of roads, from busy city streets to narrow, unpaved paths in rural areas.

And as per an influencer and NIO superfan, FSD is ruining other driver-assist systems from other automakers in China.

FSD Ruins It For Influencer

China-based influencer and NIO superfan Andy Lee recently shared his thoughts about FSD on social media. As per Lee, Chinese intelligent driving systems are overhyped by marketing. But once he personally experienced FSD’s capabilities, he became disillusioned with the offerings of domestic carmakers.

“Since I drove FSD, I have been disenchanted with all the ‘driving assistance’ of domestic brands. I once thought that the ‘driving assistance’ of domestic brands could beat FSD in seconds, but it seems that I was wrong. Not only did they fail to outperform FSD, they were actually crushed in reverse,” Lee wrote in his post.

FSD could very well become Tesla’s moat since even cars that are equipped with the same hardware would not be able to perform similarly unless they have access to the company’s training data and software. Tesla’s fleet is ever-growing as well, which means that FSD will only get better over the years.

Advertisement

Chinese influencer Andy Lee is a NIO super fan. He posted yesterday to express his frustration with overhyped Chinese intelligent driving systems after he started to use FSD. Industry-wide false marketing spin promoted MIIT to halt further releases of their system updates until… pic.twitter.com/esxzKb1DOk— Ray (@ray4tesla) April 22, 2025

Unsupervised on the Horizon

Tesla is already using FSD Unsupervised for its vehicles that are produced in the Fremont Factory and Gigafactory Texas. As per Elon Musk during the Q1 2025 earnings call, he expects Tesla to be able to roll out FSD Unsupervised to consumers before the end of this year. He also highlighted that Tesla is being extremely careful with FSD Unsupervised’s rollout.

“Before the end of this year. Not necessarily — I say within the U.S., like we do want to test — at Tesla, we’re absolutely hardcore about safety. We go to great lengths to make the safest car in the world and have the lowest accidents per mile in.

“So we want to be very careful. We want autonomy to be definitively safer than manual driving. So it’s not enough that it just be as safe. It needs to be meaningfully safer than if the car’s manually driven,” Musk stated.