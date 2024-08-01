Hertz reveals aggressive Tesla EV sales plan after lackluster quarter

By

Hertz revealed an even more aggressive plan to sell its inventory of Tesla electric vehicles after another lackluster quarter was caused by depreciation and mismanagement of its EV dreams.

In 2021, Hertz revealed it would buy 100,000 EVs from Tesla, which sent the EV maker’s stock upward and helped it attain the elusive $1 trillion market cap. However, Hertz soon found out that it did not manage the purchase or the maintenance of the Tesla fleet and started to see losses that weighed heavily on its financials.

Hertz continued to commit to a more robust EV fleet. However, Tesla started to cut prices, which effectively started to impact the value of Hertz’s EV fleet. It then made a strategic decision to scale back the number of EVs it had available for rent and started selling them for around $25,000 in some cases.

It also cost former CEO Stephen Scherr his job at the company. However, the losses have continued well after Scherr’s tenure ended, as it reported in Q1 that it incurred a $195 charge to vehicle depreciation to write down the EVs held for sale. Vehicle depreciation increased by $588 million in Q1 compared to Q4 2023.

It appears the Hertz losses are continuing. In its Q2 Earnings Report released today, the rental company said it lost $1.44 a share in Q2 and revealed fleet refreshment efforts drove per-unit depreciation to $600 a month, more than three times higher than what it reported a year ago.

Bloomberg first reported on Hertz’s losses.

As a result, Hertz is ramping up its efforts to rid itself of Teslas as new CEO Gil West said better management of the vehicle fleet and more efficient business practices can reverse the losses.

In terms of its Tesla offloading plan, Hertz said today that it will sell “tens of thousands” of the EVs this year and the overhaul will be complete by the end of next year. Monthly depreciation is expected to normalize to the low $300s per unit once again as the fleet overhaul is finished.

Hertz shares are down 60 percent this year.

