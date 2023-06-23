Tesla Cybertruck production at Giga Texas seen in new leaked video

By

A video of Tesla Cybertruck production taking place on lines at Gigafactory Texas has been leaked, confirming the automaker is continuing to make strides in its initial builds of the all-electric pickup as deliveries near.

Tesla has been building the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas since Q1, as alpha prototypes were shown being manufactured in photos released by the automaker during the first earnings call of 2023.

However, things in Texas are evidently moving forward and production of the all-electric Cybertruck is now being shown in a leaked video of the manufacturing lines within the factory.

The video shows a portion of a Cybertruck frame going through the Body-in-White (BIW) line. BIW is a stage in automotive manufacturing where a frame has been joined together and occurs before any pain is applied.

Ground control to Major Tom!!! 🚦🚦🚦 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Cybertruck is a GO! Has production begun in Texas @elonmusk ??? pic.twitter.com/WnHi1Fa6Be — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) June 23, 2023

This morning, Tesla Giga Texas observer and drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer also spotted two 9,000-ton Giga Presses, Cybertruck rear castings, and other hints that production is nearing.

23 June 2023 Giga Texas inside images of the casting machine area! Window covers removed strangely right when we are seeing a lot of Cybertrucks in the wild! Two 9K Giga Presses are installed, a new N-S foundation under construction in the E bay! See this and a lot more in my… pic.twitter.com/iagCLS9PXv — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) June 23, 2023

Tesla Cybertruck builds continue to be spotted around California and, more recently, Texas. Production has been rumored to be nearing for several months, as CEO Elon Musk has been adamant on a Q3 delivery event for customers.

Tesla has also reportedly started reaching out to suppliers and has hinted toward an annual production rate of nearly 400,000 vehicles annually.

