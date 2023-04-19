Tesla Cybertruck Pilot production line is up and running at Giga Texas

By

Tesla shared a never before seen look-in at the Cybertruck Pilot production line at Giga Texas today.

The Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled in late 2019, and after delays for several years, the automaker is finally ready to start production.

After delays have set the automaker back in finally starting the manufacturing of the all-electric pickup, it appears that after months of tracking action at Giga Texas, including the delivery and installation of production equipment for the Cybertruck, early pilot lines have finally been established and are building early production models.

Some of these early Cybertruck builds have likely been spotted at Tesla events, such as the one that was seen at the recent Investor Day at Giga Texas. The automaker has been somewhat frugal in terms of details about where the Cybertruck stands in terms of manufacturing, but this is by far the most detailed look thus far.

Tesla also updated Cybertruck production timelines in its Q1 2023 Earnings Shareholder Deck:

“Equipment installation for Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas continued in Q1 and remains on track.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during the Q4 2022 and Full Year Earnings Call that Cybertruck production was set to begin in the Summer:

“We do expect production to start sometime this summer, but I always kind of downplay the start of production because the start of production is always very slow.”

In terms of the Cybertruck line itself, Musk recently spent several hours walking the production line at Giga Texas, readying it for early manufacturing phases that will likely see the first units make their way to customers.

Feels like the future — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2023

Based on recent sightings in and around Texas and California, the Cybertruck is getting close. Tesla continues to refine the vehicle’s accessories, like its wiper and tonneau. At the same time, Musk and Chief Vehicle Designer Franz von Holzhausen have indicated the company has finalized the design, for the most part, that is.

