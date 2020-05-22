Tesla dominates Switzerland’s Top 10 electric car rankings, Model 3 takes top spot

The Tesla Model S, Model X, and Model 3 all made it to Switzerland’s Top 10 Most Popular Electric Car list for 2019. The country’s most popular vehicles are ranked by the number of registrations for the 2019 calendar year.

The Model 3 was the most popular electric vehicle in Switzerland, and it was not a very close race between it and the Renault Zoe, which was on 2nd place. The Model 3 was registered with the Swiss Department of Motor Vehicles 5,022 times in 2019, while the 2nd place Zoe managed just 1,798 registrations, local news agency 20 minuten said.

The Model 3 has become one of the most popular cars in the world, regardless of the type of propulsion. It is Tesla’s most affordable vehicle at the current time, with its cheapest variant being the Standard Range Model 3, which is available for just $35,000. The Model 3’s other configurations are also available in Switzerland, ranging from the Standard Range+ to the ultra-fast Performance variant for those who desire a little bit more speed.

The Model 3 was also listed as the best-selling car in Switzerland in March 2019. The electric automaker delivered 1,094 Model 3s last March according to registration data, beating both the Skoda Octavia and Volkswagen Golf, two of the country’s most popular cars.

However, Tesla’s domination in the EV sector in the European country did not stop at the Model 3. The all-electric SUV, the Model X, also managed to tally 525 total registrations in Switzerland, earning it the 8th place spot on the list. Famous for its rear “Falcon Wing” doors and impressive performance, the Model X is available in 5 and 7-seater options, making it one of the best options for sustainable family transportation.

The Model S, Tesla’s flagship sedan, also cracked the list just one spot behind the Model X. The Model S had 505 total registrations in Switzerland in 2019, as its impressive performance specifications and long-range capability appealed to car buyers who were looking to buy the best electric sedan possible.

Auto Swiss notes that the share of plug-in vehicles within the country has grown exponentially throughout the past year. Hybrid cars make up 4% of the total vehicle market in the country. Meanwhile, all-electric vehicles make up 7.9 percent of the overall market. Since the beginning of 2020, 19% of all purchased vehicles depend either entirely or partially on batteries, marking a transition to eco-friendly transportation in Switzerland.