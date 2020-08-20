Teslas will play elevator music for pedestrians through external speakers

Tesla vehicles will soon play snake jazz or Polynesian elevator music through external speakers for pedestrians to enjoy.
The feature was detailed in a Tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been vocally supportive of elevator music and “snake jazz” in the past few days. Musk has tweeted out several messages that have talked about the underrated nature of elevator music, which is usually “soft” or “light” in nature and is played in areas where people tend to gather. Snake jazz, on the other hand, is a reference to one of Musk’s favorite shows, Rick and Morty.
Tesla’s external speakers first appeared on the vehicles in 2019 when the NHTSA required electric cars that were silent to omit some noise to alert pedestrians. Any car manufactured by Tesla after September 1, 2019, will have the noisemaker equipped.
It seems the speaker will be utilized for the noisemaker, but it also will play elevator music Musk’s request.
New Tesla feature coming that enables your car to play snake jazz or Polynesian elevator music through its outside speakers wherever you go
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2020
Musk, who is somewhat known for his sense of humor, has added several Easter eggs in the past that hold no real purpose for owners to use. Fart Mode is an example of this. However, owners of the company’s electric cars have used these features as a form of comedic relief with friends.
Now, elevator music and snake jazz will be the newest comedic addition to Tesla’s vehicles.
Where Musk’s elevator music interest may have come from is a mystery, but the CEO place it behind a video of a SpaceX rocket fairing being recovered in a netting.
Aloha, welcome back from space 💫 pic.twitter.com/xWPN09Wtaw
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2020
Musk then started tweeting emojis of a snake and a saxophone, and then a meme featuring a popular sealant product known as “Flex Seal,” which showed that 1920’s America’s fix for a failing economy was jazz music.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2020
What the jazz music’s legitimate purpose, if it has one, is currently unknown. There is a possibility that it could be used for the sound that the noisemaker must omit when traveling below 19 MPH, according to the NHTSA regulation, but this is unconfirmed. The current noises that are equipped in with the vehicle are futuristic and unique, but may not be ideal for everyone who drives the car.
Musk has not released any details of when the snake jazz or elevator music will be officially released for Tesla owners and nearby pedestrians to enjoy, nor what tracks will be available for playback through the external speakers. However, it is entirely possible that Musk could develop his own jazz music for the company’s new feature, especially considering he released his first hit, “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe,” in early 2020.