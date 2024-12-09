Tesla’s Elon Musk reveals why Cybercab, Cybertruck don’t equip company logos

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed today why the company’s Robotaxi and other vehicles do not equip company logos like the four flagship models the automaker has sold for years.

The Cybertruck was the first Tesla vehicle to not display the ‘T’ on the hood of the vehicle, but everyone knows who manufactures the vehicle. This is essentially what Musk believes will happen with the Cybercab, Tesla’s fully autonomous vehicle.

Tesla has held a unique thesis when it comes to product design. Many of the vehicles are simplistic yet luxurious. Some have some interesting features, the Model X’s falcon wing doors being one of the most easily identifiable amongst them, but Tesla vehicles, at their core, are more focused on tech and safety and not necessarily a flashy design.

This is what has led to Tesla vehicles being easily identifiable. However, the automaker hopes to develop products that will not need a logo at all, and Musk commented on why that might be in a recent post on X.

The Tesla CEO said in the post that products should be so special that they’re identifiable without any sort of logo:

If the product is special enough, no logo is needed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2024

Interestingly, this is a point that can be drawn out to several companies, not just Tesla. Without an Apple, most people would be able to identify an iPhone. Without a logo, most people who like cooking would be able to identify a HexClad pan. It’s the look and the design that are recognizable to people.

The same cannot be said for other automakers, at least for the most part. One of the biggest reasons Tesla chose to build the Cybertruck in its polarizing design is because most pickups on the market today look the same. Musk said in the November 2019 presentation of the pickup that it was “hard to tell” which pickups were made by which manufacturers when you remove the company’s name from the front of the truck.

The vehicle itself should be a logo in Tesla and Musk’s minds. It seems it will be that way moving forward.

