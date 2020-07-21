Elon Musk unlocks second tranche of bonus, reaches #5 on Forbes “richest” list

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has unlocked the second tranche of his massive bonus structure. Musk’s most recently obtained bonus will allow him to reap a $2.1 billion gain thanks to 1.69 million additional stock options he has received as a part of his compensation package.

After Tesla’s average trailing market value over six months rose above $150 billion on Tuesday, Musk qualified for the second tranche of his compensation, which will allow him to exercise 1.69 million stock options set at a strike price of $350.02.

However, he cannot immediately sell these shares. The CEO’s bonus structure states that he cannot let go of the newly obtain shares for five years, Bloomberg reported.

If he could sell the shares immediately, he would receive $2.1 billion in cash.

On Monday, a nearly 10% gain in stock price shot Musk to the fifth spot on Forbes Billionaire List. Since the beginning of July, the CEO of Tesla has passed real estate and investment tycoon Warren Buffett and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer on the list.

Musk unlocked the first tranche of his bonus awards in May when Tesla’s average six-month market value was over $100 billion. Since May 1, TSLA stock has more than doubled. It closed at $701.32 on the first trading day in May and closed at $1,568.36 today.

Tesla stocks legendary rally over the past month has catapulted the company’s market capitalization above any other automaker on the planet. The company’s valuation is worth more than Toyota, Volkswagen, and Honda combined.

Musk’s total compensation package is the largest corporate pay deal ever struck between a CEO and a board of directors, Bloomberg said. The entire package includes 20.3 million options split into twelve different tranches. Each tranche is unlocked after the company meets specific financial goals that depend on massive increases in sales and profits.

Tesla estimates that if Musk meets all of the agreed-upon goals, the twelve tranches could put more than $50 billion in the CEO’s pocket.

The next tranche requires Tesla to reach a six-month average market capitalization of $200 billion, and either post revenue of $35 billion or $3 billion in adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation, and amortization over four consecutive quarters.

According to Forbes, Musk reached the fifth richest person in the world spot on Monday. He trails Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the fourth spot.