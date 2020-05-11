Tesla finds support as Bay Area Council urges Alameda County to reopen Fremont factory

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk’s efforts to reopen the Fremont factory as soon as possible has received some support from the Bay Area Council. In a recent press release, the Council urged Alameda County’s health officials to work with Tesla to ensure that the Fremont factory can resume its operations in a manner that is safe and efficient.

The Bay Area Council’s press release was issued following Elon Musk’s tweets over the weekend, which included a lawsuit against Alameda County for allegedly blocking Tesla’s efforts to reopen the Fremont factory, the company’s lone vehicle production plant in the US. This was despite Tesla’s intentions to adopt stringent safety procedures that are modeled after its successful anti-COVID-19 strategies in Gigafactory Shanghai.

The Bay Area Council’s press release highlighted that the decision of Alameda’s health officials to keep the Fremont factory shut down came after the State of California moved to Stage 2 of its COVID-19 response, which allowed businesses such as manufacturers to resume operations, provided that they adopt strict safety standards. Tesla has discussed its stringent safety initiatives in a Return-to-Work Playbook.

President and CEO of the Bay Area Council Jim Wunderman shared his insights on Tesla’s electric vehicle production facility and its ongoing struggles against the Alameda County health officials. Wunderman explained that a strong signal must be sent to businesses and the millions of workers affected by the shutdown that the Bay Area and the state are eager to return to work, especially considering the historic economic pain that will be brought about by the pandemic.

“California and the Bay Area are demonstrating every day that we can protect public health and reopen our economy at the same time. We strongly urge Alameda County public health officials to work with Tesla and other employers in figuring out a plan that can allow them to safely resume operations sooner rather than later. We must send a strong signal to businesses and the millions of workers who have lost their jobs that the Bay Area and California are just as eager to restart our economy and get people back to work as we are to stamp out this pandemic.

“The economic pain from this shutdown is historic, profound and intense, and is taking a huge toll on state and local government budgets that is going to reverberate for years to come. California has already signaled by moving to Stage 2 that the difficult actions we’ve taken to combat COVID-19 are working, and we’re confident that Alameda County can follow the same path,” the Bay Area Council President and CEO said.

Tesla’s intentions to resume operations at the Fremont factory has received varied responses. Apart from the Bay Area Council, the mayors of the City of Fremont and the City of Palo Alto have extended their support for Tesla. On the other hand, other politicians such as CA Assemblywoman Lorena S. Gonzales have opted for a much more negative response, saying “F*ck Elon Musk” on Twitter.