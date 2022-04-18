Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey slams Board over Elon Musk’s takeover bid

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s bid to acquire Twitter for about $43 billion recently received some support from the social media platform’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey. In a recent set of tweets, Dorsey slammed Twitter’s Board of Directors for its decision to block Musk’s attempt at purchasing the company.

Musk announced his intention to acquire Twitter last week, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO offering to purchase the company at $54.20 per share. The amount represented a 54% premium over Twitter’s closing price when Musk started purchasing TWTR shares and a 38% premium over the day before his holdings were disclosed.

it’s consistently been the dysfunction of the company — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 17, 2022

In response to Musk’s buyout offer, Twitter’s Board of Directors opted to adopt a “poison pill” strategy. The strategy would allow all shareholders except those who are trying to buy the company — in this case, Elon Musk — at a steep discount. Musk could still acquire more shares and increase his stake, but the financial cost would be extremely substantial.

Musk’s Twitter saga has placed the social media platform and the CEO’s stance on free speech front and center. It was then no surprise when some users noted that the history of Twitter’s Board is mired in controversy. One user noted that Twitter’s story has been “mired in plots and coups” — so much so that it could inspire a Hollywood film one day. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey responded to one such post, noting that the Board does tend to be dysfunctional.

“It’s consistently been the dysfunction of the company,” Dorsey wrote.

big facts — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 17, 2022

Apart from this, Dorsey agreed with a quote from venture capitalist Fred Destin, who noted that “What I do know for sure is that this old Silicon Valley proverb is grounded in age-old wisdom that still applies today: Good boards don’t create good companies, but a bad board will kill a company every time.” Destin’s statement, which also seemed to be criticizing Twitter’s Board for blocking Musk’s takeover attempt, was dubbed by Dorsey as “big facts.”

Elon Musk, for his part, recently posted some new thoughts about the Twitter Board of Directors’ resistance to his takeover attempt. Tesla bull and Wall Street veteran Gary Black suggested that taking Twitter private would mean that the Board members would no longer have a regular salary from the company. Musk agreed with this suggestion. “Board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds, so that’s ~$3M/year saved right there,” Musk wrote.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey slams Board over Elon Musk’s takeover bid