Tesla’s Elon Musk promises to “unlock” Twitter in proposed $43B takeover

Elon Musk’s Twitter saga just got a lot more interesting, with the Tesla CEO recently proposing a $43 billion takeover of the social media platform. Musk noted that Twitter has extraordinary potential, and he will be unlocking it.

Musk placed an offer of $54.20 per share in cash for Twitter, which represents a 54% premium over the company’s closing price when he started buying shares and a 38% premium over the day before his holdings were announced. The value of Musk’s offer is about $43 billion.

I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

According to Musk’s filing, Twitter cannot reach its full potential in its current form. Thus, it would be a better idea for the social media company to go private.

A copy of Musk’s letter to Bret Taylor, the Chairman of Twitter’s Board, can be found below.

I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.

However, since making my investment, I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.

As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter, and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer, and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.

Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.

Signed, Elon Musk

While Musk’s proposed takeover of Twitter might seem shocking, he definitely can afford it. The Tesla CEO is currently worth about $260 billion as per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, and that’s with TSLA stock recently meeting some headwinds due to the shutdown of Giga Shanghai. Twitter’s market valuation currently stands at about $37 billion as per Wednesday’s close.

Elon Musk has hired Morgan Stanley as his adviser for his takeover of Twitter. Amusingly enough, Musk’s offer for the company, $54.20, includes the number 420, which is a number that has long been referenced in connection to the CEO. Twitter’s investors seem to be welcoming the idea of Musk taking over the company, however, with TWTR stock rising 10.32% on Thursday’s premarket.

